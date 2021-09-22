Hybrid advice is here to stay

A hybrid delivery model of financial advice is not going anywhere as building relationships with clients remains crucial.

Speaking at the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) Conference, Intelliflo chief sales officer UK & Australia Johannes Koch reiterated that there is always a need for face to face relationship building.

"A number of things can be delivered digitally without the need to print and post and without the need to go to a physical location. But there will always be a need for face-to-face engagement and relationship building as well," Koch said.

"Some elements can be digitised and that can be the simple task of sending something to your client, presenting certain elements as well, electronic signatures and presenting the client's full financial network in a digital engagement portal."

Advice Intelligence chief executive Jacqui Henderson agreed and said, particularly at the given moment where Zoom meetings with clients are the norm, there are several tools advisers can implement.

"You can actually model your scenarios and advice live in front of your client via Zoom, so having a digital tool rather than a whiteboard. Advisers have been so used to sitting with their client and whiteboarding strategies."

Henderson acknowledged that educating advisers on technology, particularly in the onboarding process is critical to their success and their clients'.

"There's a lot of behavioural change involved especially with our technology because it's a brand-new way of doing things you're doing advice live in front of a customer," she said.

"We have to teach advisers to do things that was in the old world, very manual and paper-based, into something that's a bit more automated and live in front of a client. They might need to repurpose their paraplanner so that they're sitting next to the adviser in a meeting and driving the technology."

Koch agreed and said the change process is massive because a lot of the industry has been using the same technology for the last decade.