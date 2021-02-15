Hume slams superannuation circus

Senator Jane Hume has slammed the spectacle within the superannuation sector and the conflicting views from executives and industry bodies, which she says is the most "frustrating" part of her job.
The Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy expressed her exasperation with the super industry's defiance in improving and modernising the system.
"[Every] single reform that we have proposed has been met with resistance. Indeed, superannuation has been proven to be the most frustratingly partisan sector of financial services," she told the recent Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) conference.
Many stakeholders prefer to "shout" about philosophy and legacy rather than work cohesively and propose practicable solutions.
|Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation
Too often, Hume said, "the super industry lobbyist leviathan" have spoken with a megaphone on the floor of parliament opposing efficiency reforms.
Hume reminded the audience that the super industry is far from perfect and that pockets of underperformance in for-profit and profit-to-member funds exist.
Trustees may have complied with the law but haven't taken into account the next steps by asking whether they are truly delivering a sub-par outcome for members, she said. By way of example, duplicate accounts have proliferated while low-balance accounts were eroded by unnecessary insurance and high fees.
Refusing to fall into the trap of the "circus of characters and commentary", her focus is on what really matters, which is growing and protecting the retirement savings of Australians.
While she describes her relationship with superannuation funds as "amenable and positive", this is not the case with some industry bodies (which she did not name).
"Sometimes there is a disconnect between what I hear from the funds and what I hear from the industry bodies," she said.
Further, what Hume hears from chief executives and boards of funds and then reads something completely different in the newspapers.
"This is my greatest frustration," she said.
For someone like Hume, who has worked in financial institutions and industry super funds, covering policy, investment side, distribution, she would have hoped that her experience would help "make this really important policy area less partisan".
"We're not there yet but I'm very optimistic and hopeful that we'll make some good progress."
I sympathise with Senator Hume's frustration.
We have evolved processes (such as superannuation) designed to respond to the ageing of the community (more particularly males) but without any significant harmonisation between the various 'silos' of federal and state departments.
Treasury has responsibility for tax, super and financial advice while age pensions, disability, housing and families sit within the Social Security monolith. The Human Rights Commission - an independent entity - reviews elder discrimination in its six most recent reports. The Health Department oversees community wellness, medicines, and medical research. A string of federal and state bodies deal with end of life issues, covering medical, legal and ethical concerns. Finally, Aged Care has been subsumed into Health, partly a response to the forthcoming Royal Commission report.
The ageing of the community is bringing about the biggest social change we are likely to see in a generation, yet for the most part the vital dialogues seem to remain within the silos. We are also singularly ineffective in explaining to older people how their future may evolve individually and what each can do to make the best of the rest of their life.
It's long overdue that strategies in this space should be overseen and co-ordinated by a single set of principles which outline agreed responses to increasing longevity - housed in an 'untouchable' entity reporting to the Cabinet of the day, perhaps called the Longevity Commission. Its establishment should be a bipartisan affair.
The cost would be relatively insignificant. It would ensure that the huge bonus available from informed and productive ageing accrues more visibly within the community and underpins proper support for those less fortunate. Perhaps the Senator could lead the charge.