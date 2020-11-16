NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:18PM

Senator Jane Hume is cracking down on how superannuation funds spend members' money and subjecting them to the same stringent reporting and disclosure requirements as publicly-listed companies.

The Minister for Superannuation, Financials Services and Financial Technology told the recent Australian Shareholders Association Investor Conference that the federal government's package of new reforms will stamp out widespread underperformance, complex arrangements and lack of transparency that have gone on for far too long.

Similar to an ASX-listed company, super funds are now required to disclose the remuneration of key executives and "highly paid investment managers, in the same way that we expect ASX-listed companies to disclose this information to shareholders", she said.

Providing detailed information about super funds' expenditure, donations to political parties, peak bodies and affiliates like unions, marketing expenditures, sporting sponsorships and entertainment, are the many areas super funds must be upfront about.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"[This is] where we want trustees to be thinking long and hard about whether there's a tangible financial return to members before they spend other peoples' money," she said.

These disclosures will work in conjunction with APRA's Member Outcomes legislation that was introduced in 2017.

Hume went on to highlight the benefits of the upcoming Your Future, Your Super reforms, which is estimated to save members $17.9 billion over 10 years.

"It is a package that will encourage competition between funds, remove unnecessary waste built into the system, and improve standards so funds can focus on delivering better performance and minimise unnecessary expenditure," she said.

From 1 July 2021, employers cannot default new staff to their chosen super if employees do not nominate a fund or provide any details. Instead, employers will obtain such information directly from the ATO so superannuation will continue to be paid into employees' existing fund.

"While many Australians have benefitted greatly from the system and been provided a higher standard of living in retirement, widespread underperformance, complex arrangements, and a lack of transparency have undermined outcomes for too many," Hume said.

About 1.6 million people change jobs every year and 470,000 enter the workforce for the first time. Consequently, some 850,000 new duplicate accounts are created every year.

"For too long, superannuation fund members have not been able to get clear answers to a couple of simple question: What are they doing with my money? Where is invested, and where is it spent?" she said.

"They are questions that deserve answers."

Read more: SuperannuationJane HumeAPRAAustralian Shareholders AssociationMember Outcomes
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA reduces ERS reporting for funds
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Public servants caught in SG bungle
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
Super funds overlook digital engagement
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
Ask and you shall receive
Industry fund slashes admin fees
AustralianSuper dodges advertising scrutiny
UniSuper revises fees for TTR members
Editor's Choice
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
KANIKA SOOD
One in five users of buy-now-pay-later services are missing payments, as the industry almost doubles its lending, according to ASIC's latest review of the sector.
Industry fund slashes admin fees
KARREN VERGARA
A $13 billion superannuation fund has slashed its administration fees by a third.
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
KARREN VERGARA
Senator Jane Hume is cracking down on how superannuation funds spend members' money and subjecting them to the same stringent reporting and disclosure requirements as publicly-listed companies.
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has confirmed it will continue to carry out its extensive growth strategy with further "tuck-in" acquisitions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7NST3i4j