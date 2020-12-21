Hume promoted to cabinet

The assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology has been promoted to ministry in an expanded role that will see her take on responsibility for the digital economy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Jane Hume will join ministry as minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy.

"Strengthening the economic team and in recognition of the growing importance of digital technology and the digital economy to Australia's economic future senator the honourable Jane Hume will be promoted to the ministry," Morrison said.

"The digital transformation package was a key component of the most recent budget, something I highlighted last year as one of the key areas of our job-making economic plan for Australia and has become even more evident as we emerge from the COVID-19 recession."

Hume was first appointed as assistant minister in 2019 following the election. She previously held positions at NAB, Rothschild Australia, Deutsche Bank and Australian Super.

Financial Planning Association chief executive Dante De Gori welcomed Hume's expanding role and said she has achieved any things for the industry.

"Senator Hume has worked closely with the FPA over the past year and achieved a number of positive results for the profession," he said.

During this time, Hume has been a key playing in introducing plans to remove grandfathered commissions to financial advisers, the Protecting Your Super Package and extending the time for advisers to complete the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exams and winding it down to introduce a single disciplinary body.

"I look forward to continuing our work with Senator Hume and the government on how we can continue to improve access to affordable and professional financial advice for Australians," De Gori added.

In a LinkedIn post, Hume said she was honoured to be asked to take on the expanded role to focus not only on fintech but on "Australia's thriving digital economy".