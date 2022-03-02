Hume pledges less red tape for advisers

The Liberal Party is promising major changes to the financial advice industry ahead of the federal election, ones that will overhaul compliance, costs, and education standards.

Senator Jane Hume promoted the idea of deregulating the advice industry and putting in place principles-based measures that can remove things like the safe harbour provision at the AIA Adviser Summit 2022.

Hume is using the upcoming Quality of Advice Review to make this possible.

"We want to make sure that the regulatory framework could better enable the provision of high quality accessible and affordable financial advice for retail investors," she told yesterday's summit.

The simplification of disclosure and documentation requirements is also on the table. By way of example, Hume wants Statements of Advice to be more helpful for consumers and less burdensome for advisers to prepare.

As flagged late last year, Hume introduced the federal government's new stance on adviser experience and education qualifications.

Simplifying the minimum education requirements will ensure high quality financial advice available to consumers - which will "achieve the intention of the FASEA reforms without micromanaging advisers, universities, students and businesses".

The Labor Party's Stephen Jones, who also spoke at the summit, said the problem with FASEA's model was it "tried to squeeze everyone through the same funnel" by testing advisers over a range of topics.

This is not relevant to the job they've been doing for the last 20 years, Jones said, adding that this is simply a waste of public and private resources and something that needs to be addressed immediately after the election.

In terms of the Code of Ethics, which are now under treasury's remit, Hume said there are "no big plans to make significant changes".

"That is quite a contested space. But if there are things that the industry would like to give me on the Code of Ethics, that's something [that I and] treasury can actually take on board," she said.

Jones added the Labor Party acknowledges that the advice business model - including risk advice - is broken.

If Labor comes into power, he flagged that as a priority for the first 100 days, it will ensure that the model is viable, advisers are well remunerated, and consumers are able to access their services.

"There's also a long process of consultation that is needed with the profession and with industry around how we get some of these big issues right," he said.