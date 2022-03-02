NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Hume pledges less red tape for advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 MAR 2022   12:30PM

The Liberal Party is promising major changes to the financial advice industry ahead of the federal election, ones that will overhaul compliance, costs, and education standards.

Senator Jane Hume promoted the idea of deregulating the advice industry and putting in place principles-based measures that can remove things like the safe harbour provision at the AIA Adviser Summit 2022.

Hume is using the upcoming Quality of Advice Review to make this possible.

"We want to make sure that the regulatory framework could better enable the provision of high quality accessible and affordable financial advice for retail investors," she told yesterday's summit.

The simplification of disclosure and documentation requirements is also on the table. By way of example, Hume wants Statements of Advice to be more helpful for consumers and less burdensome for advisers to prepare.

As flagged late last year, Hume introduced the federal government's new stance on adviser experience and education qualifications.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Simplifying the minimum education requirements will ensure high quality financial advice available to consumers - which will "achieve the intention of the FASEA reforms without micromanaging advisers, universities, students and businesses".

The Labor Party's Stephen Jones, who also spoke at the summit, said the problem with FASEA's model was it "tried to squeeze everyone through the same funnel" by testing advisers over a range of topics.

This is not relevant to the job they've been doing for the last 20 years, Jones said, adding that this is simply a waste of public and private resources and something that needs to be addressed immediately after the election.

In terms of the Code of Ethics, which are now under treasury's remit, Hume said there are "no big plans to make significant changes".

"That is quite a contested space. But if there are things that the industry would like to give me on the Code of Ethics, that's something [that I and] treasury can actually take on board," she said.

Jones added the Labor Party acknowledges that the advice business model - including risk advice - is broken.

If Labor comes into power, he flagged that as a priority for the first 100 days, it will ensure that the model is viable, advisers are well remunerated, and consumers are able to access their services.

"There's also a long process of consultation that is needed with the profession and with industry around how we get some of these big issues right," he said.

Read more: Labor PartyLiberal PartyAIAJane HumeQuality of Advice ReviewStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENTS (5)

Related News

Advisers cautious of election promises
AIA sells super, investments business
FSCP panel members named
Synchron names new state manager
Advisers can step up to retirement planning boom
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
Education reforms are promising: SAFAA
One million visits to YourSuper comparison tool
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress
Hume refreshes super co-contribution laws

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.