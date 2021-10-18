NEWS
Technology

HUB24 to acquire Class

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 18 OCT 2021   8:25AM

SMSF technology provider Class has agreed to be acquired by HUB24 via a scheme of arrangement.

Under the deal, Class shareholders will receive one share in HUB24 for every 11 ordinary Class shares they hold, plus $0.10 per ordinary share. The implied consideration represents a 52.8% premium on the one-month VWAP of both companies to last Friday.

Expected to be finalised in February 2022, the acquisition of Class is expected to be 8x earnings per share accretive to HUB24 shareholders and deliver about $2 million in savings per annum by FY23.

The Class brand is to be retained, as is its leadership team, with the intention that Class operate as a business unit of HUB24.

Class' board has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition. All directors intend to vote all shares they control in favour of the scheme, as does Spheria Asset Management which owns approximately 19.99% of Class.

Class chair Matthew Quinn said the acquisition allows Class shareholders to maintain exposure to the business' future growth while also sharing in any upside provided by HUB24.

The combined business will provide a compelling and unique competitive advantage and diversification revenue, HUB24 said.

Commenting on the deal, Class chief executive Andrew Russell said: "The combined strengths of Class and HUB24 will further accelerate the transformation of Class and provide exciting opportunities for future growth."

"We're pleased Class will continue to run as a separate business unit within the HUB24 group so our team can continue to deliver on our strategy, whilst leveraging our deep technology expertise to deliver superior outcomes to both sets of customers."

Also commenting, HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said he is excited by the move.

"Class are market leaders in the establishment, management and administration of wealth and SMSF solutions.  The completion of this transaction will combine two exceptionally talented teams with a common purpose to empower better financial futures for Australians and provide a unique range of products and services for financial professionals and their clients," he said.

The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

