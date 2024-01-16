HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUABY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024 12:19PM
Read more: HUB24, Allianz Retire, Discover, Equity Trustees, Insignia Financial
HUB24 is confident that it is on track to reach a $100 billion funds under administration milestone in 2025.
In a quarterly update released this morning, the investments platform announced it hit $91.2 billion at the end of December 2023, up 25% year on year.
Of the total FUA, some $72.4 billion comes from platform services, while Portfolio, Administration and Reporting Services (PARS) comprises $18.8 billion.
HUB24 said the last quarter of 2023 "delivered strong growth" with "record net inflows of $4.5 billion". This includes the transition of Insignia Financial's private label Rhythm totalling $1.8 billion of assets.
During the three months, HUB24 gained 16% more financial advisers to count 4297 users. Some 29 new agreements were sealed during the period with new Insignia advisers making up over half of the quarterly increase.
The platform released Discover last November to target advised clients with lower balances and collaborated with Allianz Retire+ to launch longevity product AGILE.
It is currently transitioning about $4 billion in FUA to Equity Trustees after signing an agreement in which the latter will provide custodial platform administration and technology solutions.
Up to $3.75 billion is expected to shift in the second half of FY24 and the balance in FY25.
"HUB24's proposition continues to resonate with licensees, advisers and their clients driving strong growth in net inflows and a solid opportunity pipeline across all customer segments. This includes large national licensees, aggregators, brokers, boutique advice practices and self-licensed advisers," the platform said.
By FY25, HUB24 expects to meet its FUA target range of $92 billion to $100 billion.
Related News
Editor's Choice
JANA wins another NFP mandate
Zenith welcomes group head of product
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA
Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER