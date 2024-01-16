Newspaper icon
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:19PM

HUB24 is confident that it is on track to reach a $100 billion funds under administration milestone in 2025.

In a quarterly update released this morning, the investments platform announced it hit $91.2 billion at the end of December 2023, up 25% year on year.

Of the total FUA, some $72.4 billion comes from platform services, while Portfolio, Administration and Reporting Services (PARS) comprises $18.8 billion.

HUB24 said the last quarter of 2023 "delivered strong growth" with "record net inflows of $4.5 billion". This includes the transition of Insignia Financial's private label Rhythm totalling $1.8 billion of assets.

During the three months, HUB24 gained 16% more financial advisers to count 4297 users. Some 29 new agreements were sealed during the period with new Insignia advisers making up over half of the quarterly increase.

The platform released Discover last November to target advised clients with lower balances and collaborated with Allianz Retire+ to launch longevity product AGILE.

It is currently transitioning about $4 billion in FUA to Equity Trustees after signing an agreement in which the latter will provide custodial platform administration and technology solutions.

Up to $3.75 billion is expected to shift in the second half of FY24 and the balance in FY25.

"HUB24's proposition continues to resonate with licensees, advisers and their clients driving strong growth in net inflows and a solid opportunity pipeline across all customer segments. This includes large national licensees, aggregators, brokers, boutique advice practices and self-licensed advisers," the platform said.

By FY25, HUB24 expects to meet its FUA target range of $92 billion to $100 billion.

