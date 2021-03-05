HUB24 searches for new director

The $1.3 billion market cap platform business is searching for a new non-executive director, as its longest-serving board director retires.

Ian Lister has notified HUB24 of his intention to retire, effective today.

HUB24 said it has commenced a search for a replacement.

"I have enjoyed this opportunity to work with my fellow directors and all staff and I feel that this is the right time to retire from the board of HUB24. I intend to continue as a shareholder of HUB24 as I believe there are significant opportunities for growth," Lister said of his resignation.

Litster joined the HUB24 board in September 2012 and is a substantial shareholder.

He co-developed and established the HUB24 investment and superannuation platform, according to the firm.

The board is chaired by Bruce Higgins and has only one executive director in managing director Andrew Alcock.

HUB24 was established in 2007 by Ian Lister, Darren Pettiona and Suwandi Tan to provide an administration platform for Managed Discretionary Accounts (MDAs) and similar complementing services.