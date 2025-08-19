Newspaper icon
HUB24 reports record inflows, user growth

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 AUG 2025   12:38PM

HUB24 achieved close to $20 billion in inflows in FY25 and reported a 68% increase in profit.

Released today, HUB24's annual results show the platform had $19.8 billion in inflows over the year, $4 billion of which came from large migrations. In the year, $5.3 billion was migrated from Equity Trustees and $1.3 billion came across when it took over ClearView WealthFoundations.

Statutory net profit after tax was recorded at $79.5 million, which is a 68% increase on the previous year. Underlying profits came in at $97.8 million, up 44%.

Operating expenses were up 18% for the year due to variable expenses related to the jump in FUA and the addition of more full-time staff as part of its increased investment in technology, product and operations.

The total group revenues were $406.6 million, with the platform achieving $323.3 million.

The group's total funds under administration sat at $136.4 billion as of June 30, rising 30% year on year. Of this, $112.7 billion is on the platform, though HUB24 said this has now increased to $118 billion.

"Our strong financial performance during FY25 has delivered underlying group EBITDA of $162.4 million - up 38% and fully franked final dividend of 32.0 cents per share resulting in total FY25 dividends of 56.0 cents per share, up 47%," HUB24 managing director and chief executive Andrew Alcock said.

Another highlight in FY25 was a marked increase in the number of financial advisers using the platform, HUB24 said. Over the year, it added 572 advisers - the largest increase since FY21. At that point, 16% of advisers were using HUB24, with it now having doubled to 33%, it said.

Over that time, funds under advice per adviser has also grown from $14 million in FY21 to $22 million today.

