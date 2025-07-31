Newspaper icon
HUB24 recruits Vanguard sales manager

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   12:00PM

HUB24 has appointed a leader to its platform growth team, who will be responsible for building industry relationships once he takes the reins on September 2.

Matt Willis has been appointed to the newly created role of executive general manager, platform growth.

Willis will lead the platform growth team, which includes retail distribution, key account management, private wealth and broker, strategic sales, and sales enablement, HUB24 said.

The recently promoted head of investment growth and partnerships Paul Voges will report into Willis.

Voges is responsible for leveraging HUB24 Group's relationships with asset managers, driving continued adoption of managed portfolios across its platform solutions, it said.

Willis brings nearly three decades of experience across financial services, most recently as national sales manager, financial adviser services at Vanguard Australia for over two years.

Previously, he served as head of business development at Aware Super from 2020 to 2022, following a prior 11-year tenure at Vanguard Australia in various capacities.

In his new role, Willis will report to HUB24 chief operating officer Craig Lawrenson.

Commenting, Lawrenson said: "I'm pleased to welcome Matt to the HUB24 team where he will help to drive growth and further strengthen our relationships with our customers."

"Matt is well known in the industry for his energy, commercial acumen and talent for building high-performing teams, bringing a leadership style that closely aligns with our strategy and culture."

Willis added: "I'm excited to be joining HUB24 and look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth and continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for advisers and licensees."

The platform is currently on track to overtake Insignia Financial as one of the largest platform operators, alongside Netwealth, according to Morningstar.

The firm predicts that both platforms will reach a 15% market share each by FY30.

