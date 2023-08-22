HUB24 profits surge 64%BY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023 12:43PM
HUB24 has reported underlying net profits under tax of $58.8 million, up 64% from the year prior, and a 15% increase in the number of advisers on its books.
Reporting to the ASX today, the platform has also had an underlying group EBITDA of $102.4 million, up 45% on FY22, and underlying platform EBITDA of $85.1 million, up 37% on FY22.
It also recorded a statutory NPAT of $38.2 million in FY23, up 160% from the previous year.
Meantime, total funds under administration (FUA) rose 23% to $80.3 billion.
"FY23 has been another successful year for the HUB24 Group with strong FUA growth and operational scale, delivering a significant uplift in financial results and increasing profitability," HUB24 said.
"During FY23 the group progressed the deliver of its strategic initiatives, growing its market footprint and positioning for future growth."
This, HUB24 said included the recent acquisition of myprosperity to further progress the group's 'platform of the future' strategy.
Since acquiring Class Limited (Class) in February 2022, the business has performed "in line with expectations" with enhanced engagement with customers and increased industry advocacy to position for further growth.
Class' capabilities have also been leveraged across HUB24, it said.
While the number of active advisers using the HUB24 platform increased by 15% to 4011, the platform's net inflows were down 17% from the year prior.
This, HUB24 said, was due to ongoing market volatility and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.
"... There has been a strong start to FY24 with net inflows ahead of Q4 FY23 run-rate," it said.
As a result of its "strong capital position and earnings growth" HUB24 said it will launch an on-market share buy-back program on September 11 with shares to be bought back over a 12-month period.
The buy-back will be funded from existing cash reserves and the current intention, it said, is that the maximum value of shares bought back will be approximately $50 million.
"The buy-back program delivers shareholder returns whilst retaining flexibility to take advantage of strategic growth opportunities," it said.
HUB24 directors have determined a final dividend of 18.5 cents per share to be paid on October 13.
Moving forward, the platform provider will target a revised platform FUA range of $92-100 billion by 2025.
