HUB24 partners with wealth platform

Managed accounts platform HUB24 and wealth management software myprosperity have partnered to allow financial advisers who use both platforms to access digital signature functionality.

Advisers will now be able to use myprosperity's integrated digital signature capability to sign HUB24 client documents for more efficient client onboarding and streamline other processes that require a client signature.

HUB24 director of strategic development Jason Entwistle said the partnership comes from adviser demand for digital solutions to support the advice process.

"Demand for digital solutions that enable the efficient delivery of advice has been growing for some time and accelerated as a result of the pandemic," he said.

HUB24's open architecture approach will integrate with myprosperity beyond investment data feeds to allow advisers to digitally sign HUB24 documents.

HUB24 and myprosperity said this is the first of several announcements between the two platforms which are all digital integration tools.

myprosperity managing director Peter McCarthy said he has seen an "explosion" of advisers and clients using the platform.

"Digital document signing, online custom fact finds, and app downloads are at record numbers highlighting the rapid change in how we are all doing business," he said.

"We are thrilled to build on our long-standing partnership with HUB24 and look forward to further investing in features that will help our mutual partners thrive into the future."

The partnership follows HUB24's $60 million plan to acquire Xplore Wealth through a scheme of arrangement that will be funded by a combination of cash and HUB24 scrip consideration valuing Xplore at a share price of $0.20.