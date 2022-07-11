Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

HUB24 names new Class chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 11 JUL 2022   11:44AM

The former group executive for retirement and investment solutions at MLC will soon become chief executive of SMSF administrator Class.

Tim Steele will take over the top job on August 1, replacing HUB24 director of strategic development Jason Entwhistle who has been acting in the role since Class was taken over in February.

Steele served as group executive, retirement and investment solutions at MLC for about 18 months before leaving in mid-2021. He also served as general manager, NAB Financial Planning and NAB Direct Advice for close to four years.

Elsewhere, he spent almost eight years at AMP, first as director of AMP Horizons and then as managing director, ipac and Genesys.

In the new role, Steele will report directly to HUB24 managing director and chief executive Andrew Alcock, who praised Steele's experience in leading teams and delivering customer-centric solutions.

"I am delighted to welcome Tim to Class to lead the business forward as we focus on delivering great customer outcomes and enhancing Class's already market-leading SMSF documents and corporate compliance solutions," Alcock said.

Steele joins as HUB24 prepares to launch a new SMSF product leveraging the expertise of all three HUB24, NowInfinity and Class teams.

HUB24 said the product "is designed for advisers to meet the needs of aspirational accumulators who are keen to access the benefits of a cost-effective SMSF solution."

A pilot of the product is expected to be launched in Q1 FY23, HUB24 said.

