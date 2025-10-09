HUB24 launches new client reporting solution

HUB24 has launched a new client reporting tool, Engage.

The solution aims to help financial advisers create transparent and timely reports for custody and non-custody asset investments.

HUB24 said advisers spend 57% of their time engaging in client-facing activities, while still using manual reporting processes.

HUB24 said the platform automates data collection and verification across multiple systems, using interactive visuals and client-specific data insights.

Other features include the ability for advice practices to add market commentary, tailor templates, use their preferred wording for asset classes and categories, and customise reports and presentations with their own brand.

The technology aims to help advisers to communicate portfolio progress more effectively, visually enhance client communication and improve understanding of long-term investment strategies.HUB24's general manager of product development Aydin Mustafa said: "Client meetings are often a once-a-year key opportunity for financial advisers to build trust and engagement, and with Engage, these reviews become more impactful by using innovative technology to present data clearly and enhance the client experience."

The launch of Engage was flagged by HUB24 in its full year results in August. At the time, it flagged operating expenses were up 18% for the year due to variable expenses related to a jump in FUA and the addition of more full-time staff as part of its increased investment in technology, product and operations.