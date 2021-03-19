NEWS
Investment
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAR 2021   12:40PM

Fund managers that use HUB24's platform have received updated contracts this month, listing a significant increase in their "reporting fees".

HUB24 charges fund managers a reporting fee if they want to see which financial advisers and/or dealer groups are investing in their funds. For the last six years, HUB24 has charged about $3000 per fund manager for this reporting service.

Effective April 1, the platform will increase the reporting fees from a minimum of $3000 to a minimum of $5000 per fund manager. The first three funds subscribed to the service will cost $5000 in total but subsequent funds will cost $1000 each for the reporting. The total fee is capped at $30,000 annually, according to updated contracts seen by Financial Standard.

A spokesperson for HUB24 confirmed the fee increase.

"The cost for providing and delivering the reporting service has increased over time, we have been providing this service since 2015 and this is the first fee increase since then," the spokesperson said.

HUB24 hosts over 1000 managed funds and over 200 fund managers, according to their website. They get access to HUB24's 2280 advisers.

The company confirmed the new fee schedule applies to all managed fund providers, irrespective of their FUM or number of strategies they host on HUB24.

If a fund manager opts out of the reporting service, they will not be able to see the names of the clients investing in their funds via HUB24 even though their strategies will remain available on the platform, the company confirmed.

"The purpose of the reporting service is to provide fund managers with insights including which adviser groups their inflows/outflows are coming from. They will not be able to see this information unless they subscribe to the reporting service...The reporting service is voluntary for fund managers to elect to use or not to use and does not impact their availability on the investment menu of the platform," the HUB24 spokesperson said.

A fund manager distribution staff member, who did not want to be named, said the increase in the fee is not too bad, and they will still continue to use the service.

"Most fund managers would want to pay for the reporting service regardless of the increase in price, because HUB24's market share is going up. If it was AMP['s platform] that was increasing the fee, that's something you would question but with HUB24 it's a no brainer because their market share is increasing," they said.

"If we don't subscribe to the reporting service, we will see one line in the registry saying the money came via HUB24 but we won't be able to see who the underlying investor is. It certainly doesn't stop you from doing business, but it helps to know who the client is."

Another fund manager distribution staff said the increase in reporting fee will be more onerous to investment firms with smaller product lines, and opting out of the reporting service would make it harder for them to process rebated.

"They know we are captive because we obviously want a relationship with a financial advice firm that is investing in our funds. Sure we can be on the platform [if opting out of reporting fee], but we want to service and support our HUB client base," they said, estimating the new structure increases their cost of doing business on HUB24 from about $3000 a year to about $11,000 before GST.

HUB24 also flagged it would move its rebate system from manual to online. But it did not say if it will add a rebate fee for fund managers like its competitor Netwealth did last year.

"Following feedback from a number of fund managers and portfolio managers HUB24 is planning to invest in a solution that will assist fund managers with processing investor fee rebates (where relevant). Pricing for this service has not yet been finalised," the HUB24 spokesperson said.

HUB24's platform revenue for 1HFY21 was $43.8 million (up 25% on same time the previous year).

At September 2020 end, it had about $19 billion in total funds under advice (annual growth of about 32.2%), giving it a 2.3% market share according to Plan for Life. Since then it has acquired managed accounts provider Xplore Wealth. HUB24 currently tops Investment Trends' rankings of platform functionality, marginally beating Netwealth.

