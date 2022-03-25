NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HUB24 appoints first chief growth officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   12:27PM

HUB24 has appointed Chesne Stafford to the newly created role of chief growth officer.

Currently MetLife's chief customer and marketing officer, Stafford will lead HUB24's distribution and marketing functions and work with the broader team to leverage the group's innovative product and technology solutions.

Stafford has been with MetLife for the last seven years as chief distribution officer and then in her current role.

She brings more than 25 years' experience in the financial services industry across superannuation, wealth management, financial advice and insurance.

Over the years she has served as head of sales strategy at ANZ OnePath, was a state manager and head of lead generation at NAB Wealth, and working in corporate superannuation at MLC.

HUB24's chief executive and managing director Andrew Alcock welcomed Stafford, commenting: "I am delighted to welcome Chesne to the HUB24 Group, as we continue to invest in both our people and product development to enable further growth."

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"Chesne's strong track record of leadership, growth and delivering value to customers means she is well-placed to lead our distribution and marketing teams as we continue to look for opportunities to deliver value and innovative product solutions to empower better financial futures."

Stafford will join HUB24 in July.

Read more: Chesne StaffordAndrew AlcockHUB24 Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HUB24 continues growth trajectory
HUB24 completes Class acquisition
HUB24 to acquire Class
HUB24 profits, inflows rise
HUB24 appoints chief product officer, director
HUB24 searches for new director
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
HUB24 reports record results
HUB24 awards super trustee mandate

Editor's Choice

McLaren to leave BT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BT's longstanding head of investment research and governance Marnie McLaren is leaving the organisation.

More Diversa super products to wind up

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Citing members' best interests, the trustee is closing several of OneSuper's sub-plans due to lack of scale.

HUB24 appoints first chief growth officer

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:27PM
HUB24 has appointed Chesne Stafford to the newly created role of chief growth officer.

Key Budget measure won't help economy: Academic

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
A Macquarie Business School academic has said one-off payments like those expected in next week's Federal Budget won't do anything to address long-term structural issues in Australia's economy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.