HUB24 appoints first chief growth officer

HUB24 has appointed Chesne Stafford to the newly created role of chief growth officer.

Currently MetLife's chief customer and marketing officer, Stafford will lead HUB24's distribution and marketing functions and work with the broader team to leverage the group's innovative product and technology solutions.

Stafford has been with MetLife for the last seven years as chief distribution officer and then in her current role.

She brings more than 25 years' experience in the financial services industry across superannuation, wealth management, financial advice and insurance.

Over the years she has served as head of sales strategy at ANZ OnePath, was a state manager and head of lead generation at NAB Wealth, and working in corporate superannuation at MLC.

HUB24's chief executive and managing director Andrew Alcock welcomed Stafford, commenting: "I am delighted to welcome Chesne to the HUB24 Group, as we continue to invest in both our people and product development to enable further growth."

"Chesne's strong track record of leadership, growth and delivering value to customers means she is well-placed to lead our distribution and marketing teams as we continue to look for opportunities to deliver value and innovative product solutions to empower better financial futures."

Stafford will join HUB24 in July.