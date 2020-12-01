HSBC wealth lead lands chief executive role

HSBC's global chief executive of wealth and personal banking has scored the top job at a major financial services group.

Charlie Nunn will become the group chief executive and executive director of Lloyds Banking Group, overseeing brands such as the Bank of Scotland, Schroders Personal Wealth and Scottish Widows.

Incumbent Antonio Horta-Osorio will step down from the group after serving as chief since March 2011.

Nunn has been leading HSBC's wealth and personal banking for less than a year.

He joined HSBC in 2011 as global chief operating officer of retail banking and wealth management. He then became group head of wealth management and digital, and chief of retail banking and wealth management before being promoted to his current role.

Nunn commented: "I feel particularly lucky to be joining Lloyds Banking Group at this important time. Lloyds' history, exceptional people and leading position in the UK means it is uniquely placed to define the future of exceptional customer service in UK financial services."

Incoming chair Robin Budenberg, who will take the post on 1 January 2021, said: "I am excited about Charlie's vision for Lloyds Banking Group, as well as his passion for and commitment to our purpose of helping Britain prosper. Given his career track record, he will bring world class operational, technology and strategic expertise to build on the strengths of the existing management team. I look forward to welcoming him to the group."