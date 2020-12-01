NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
HSBC wealth lead lands chief executive role
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:32PM

HSBC's global chief executive of wealth and personal banking has scored the top job at a major financial services group.

Charlie Nunn will become the group chief executive and executive director of Lloyds Banking Group, overseeing brands such as the Bank of Scotland, Schroders Personal Wealth and Scottish Widows.

Incumbent Antonio Horta-Osorio will step down from the group after serving as chief since March 2011.

Nunn has been leading HSBC's wealth and personal banking for less than a year.

He joined HSBC in 2011 as global chief operating officer of retail banking and wealth management. He then became group head of wealth management and digital, and chief of retail banking and wealth management before being promoted to his current role.

Nunn commented: "I feel particularly lucky to be joining Lloyds Banking Group at this important time. Lloyds' history, exceptional people and leading position in the UK means it is uniquely placed to define the future of exceptional customer service in UK financial services."

Incoming chair Robin Budenberg, who will take the post on 1 January 2021, said: "I am excited about Charlie's vision for Lloyds Banking Group, as well as his passion for and commitment to our purpose of helping Britain prosper. Given his career track record, he will bring world class operational, technology and strategic expertise to build on the strengths of the existing management team. I look forward to welcoming him to the group."

Read more: HSBCLloyds Banking GroupAntonio Horta-OsorioBank of ScotlandCharlie NunnRobin BudenbergSchroders Personal WealthScottish Widows
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Jarden hires from UBS, HSBC
Mike Baird to chair government fund
Fund manager hires client experience lead
Fintech appoints country head
Robo advice solution set to launch
Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership
BNP Paribas adds to custody team
HSBC hit with $2.3bn suit over Disney investments
House prices expected to tumble
Lloyds profits down 95%
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something SKN9PINy