HSBC nabs State Street veteran

HSBC has bolstered its custody expertise, appointing a head of sales and client management from State Street.

Sinclair Scholfield has made the jump to HSBC after almost 19 years at State Street, most recently as head of platform solutions for Asia Pacific.

Scholfield has also served as a director on the Australian Custodial Services Association board in the past.

In his new role, as head of sales and client management at HSBC, Scholfield will be responsible for sales, client management and interactions with industry bodies.

He will also provide market intelligence to HSBC, as well as product guidance on behalf of clients.

HSBC head of security services, Australia Enzo Cotroneo welcomed Schofield to the company.

"We're excited to have Sinclair join our team, where his high-calibre experience in institutional asset servicing, global markets and technology will prove a real asset for the bank," he said.

"Sinclair will focus on ensuring that HSBC is at the forefront of key trends and requirements in the Australian and New Zealand markets and maintaining regular dialogue with industry contacts so that the market is kept up to date on the latest HSBC capabilities."

Scholfield commented: "HSBC's global network and impressive securities services footprint were key considerations when accepting my role and I look forward to working with the team to expand this footprint even further."