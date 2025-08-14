HSBC awarded Allianz Australia mandate

HSBC has been appointed global custodian and fund administrator for the general and life insurance businesses of Allianz operating in Australia.

Allianz Australia selected HSBC after a competitive tender which was designed to identify a securities services provider with the capabilities and network needed.

"We are pleased to work with HSBC in Australia. As a global provider of financial services, HSBC has the experience, scale and infrastructure to consistently meet our needs," Allianz Australia treasurer Fuad Islam said.

HSBC head of markets and securities services, Australia and New Zealand Nick Wheeler said HSBC was also pleased to partner with Allianz.

"Allianz is one of Australia's leading personal and commercial insurance providers, with approximately four million customers across the country," Wheeler said.

"This mandate underlines the strength of HSBC's securities services offering and demonstrated out continued focus on the Australian market."

HSBC provides custody for over $1.7 trillion of assets in Australia on behalf of investors, as at 31 December 2024. Its global custody network covers 96 markets.