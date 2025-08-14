HSBC awarded Allianz Australia mandateBY ELIZA BAVIN | THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025 12:40PM
Read more: HSBC, Allianz Australia, Fuad Islam, Nick Wheeler
HSBC has been appointed global custodian and fund administrator for the general and life insurance businesses of Allianz operating in Australia.
Allianz Australia selected HSBC after a competitive tender which was designed to identify a securities services provider with the capabilities and network needed.
"We are pleased to work with HSBC in Australia. As a global provider of financial services, HSBC has the experience, scale and infrastructure to consistently meet our needs," Allianz Australia treasurer Fuad Islam said.
HSBC head of markets and securities services, Australia and New Zealand Nick Wheeler said HSBC was also pleased to partner with Allianz.
"Allianz is one of Australia's leading personal and commercial insurance providers, with approximately four million customers across the country," Wheeler said.
"This mandate underlines the strength of HSBC's securities services offering and demonstrated out continued focus on the Australian market."
HSBC provides custody for over $1.7 trillion of assets in Australia on behalf of investors, as at 31 December 2024. Its global custody network covers 96 markets.
Related News
Editor's Choice
HSBC awarded Allianz Australia mandate|
AMP Super rolls out cashback feature|
Magellan rebrands investment business|
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Are US assets becoming less desirable?
Founder-led companies: What investors need to know
Elevating your emerging markets game plan
AI, alternative data and sustainability in focus
Simon Glazier
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED