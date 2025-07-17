How will Trump's tariffs impact the RBA?

After the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised economists by leaving interest rates on hold in July, GSFM investment specialist Stephen Miller expects the central bank will have some of its concerns addressed as US President Donald Trump's tariffs come back into effect.

Miller said the surprise interest rate hold was likely to do with the "lack of any evidence in the hard data" around any substantial activity blowback from US trade policy.

"I think that the inflation picture confronting the RBA might be a little less challenging than that confronting the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and certainly the Bank of England (BoE)," Miller said.

"Australia's eschewal of retaliatory measures against US tariff impositions will mitigate any inflation fallout."

Miller added that while productivity growth and elevated labour cost growth may be sticking points for the RBA, he believes there are other data points that suggest the near-term inflation outlook is satisfactory enough to allow for an August rate cut.

"For one thing, the monthly CPI inflation indicators have been benign. For another, the June NAB Business Survey revealed the likelihood of further disinflation," Miller said.

"It is the case that RBA forecasts now have underlying inflation around the midpoint of the two to three per cent range out to mid-2027."

Miller said RBA governor Michele Bullock suggested that the decision to hold in July was more about timing rather than direction, when she spoke following the July Monetary Policy Board (MPB) decision.

"At the next MPB meeting in August, the MPB will have the benefit of more information in assessing the fallout on global trade and activity from the US Administration's tariff policy. I expect the Administration's approach will result in softer global growth," Miller said.

"More importantly, the MPB will have the June quarter consumer price index (CPI) read. If that is around the RBA forecast of 2.6% - which I think it will be - then the MPB will cut the policy rate at that meeting."