Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

How will Trump's tariffs impact the RBA?

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   12:26PM

After the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised economists by leaving interest rates on hold in July, GSFM investment specialist Stephen Miller expects the central bank will have some of its concerns addressed as US President Donald Trump's tariffs come back into effect.

Miller said the surprise interest rate hold was likely to do with the "lack of any evidence in the hard data" around any substantial activity blowback from US trade policy.

"I think that the inflation picture confronting the RBA might be a little less challenging than that confronting the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and certainly the Bank of England (BoE)," Miller said.

"Australia's eschewal of retaliatory measures against US tariff impositions will mitigate any inflation fallout."

Miller added that while productivity growth and elevated labour cost growth may be sticking points for the RBA, he believes there are other data points that suggest the near-term inflation outlook is satisfactory enough to allow for an August rate cut.

"For one thing, the monthly CPI inflation indicators have been benign. For another, the June NAB Business Survey revealed the likelihood of further disinflation," Miller said.

"It is the case that RBA forecasts now have underlying inflation around the midpoint of the two to three per cent range out to mid-2027."

Miller said RBA governor Michele Bullock suggested that the decision to hold in July was more about timing rather than direction, when she spoke following the July Monetary Policy Board (MPB) decision.

"At the next MPB meeting in August, the MPB will have the benefit of more information in assessing the fallout on global trade and activity from the US Administration's tariff policy. I expect the Administration's approach will result in softer global growth," Miller said.

"More importantly, the MPB will have the June quarter consumer price index (CPI) read. If that is around the RBA forecast of 2.6% - which I think it will be - then the MPB will cut the policy rate at that meeting."

Read more: US President Donald TrumpCPIStephen MillerReserve Bank of AustraliaBank of EnglandGSFMMichele BullockUS Federal Reserve
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inflation continues to drop, calls for RBA cut grow
Trade war could have positive impact on Aussie GDP: PC
Super funds given reprieve from Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Chalmers advocates for Aussie instos on 'Big Beautiful Bill'
US-Iran tensions send markets into panic mode
Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA
Investors 'ignoring' volatility: Schroders
Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses
RBA delivers 'confounding' rates decision

Editor's Choice

ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
Two advice licensees have paid infringement notices after they were found to have authorised advisers and had them provide personal advice while unregistered.

Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:45PM
The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in June, according to data released today by the ABS, and spurring louder calls for an interest rate cut in August.

La Trobe names distribution lead

ELIZABETH FRY  |   1:00PM
The alternative asset manager has recruited a former BlackRock executive to run distribution.

Australian Ethical FUM grows 34%

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Australian Ethical Investments has delivered FUM growth of 34%, bringing it to a record high of $13.94 billion.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media