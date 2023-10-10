Newspaper icon
How will the Israel-Hamas conflict impact Australia?

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 10 OCT 2023   12:42PM

The Hamas-led attack in Israel has led to speculation on market impact and potential volatility, however, the primary concern remains the price of oil.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Commonwealth Bank director of mining and energy commodities research Vivek Dhar, said that geopolitical risk in the Middle East mainly triggers volatility in oil prices, which tend to be temporary.

"It's not something that remains as a price premium for a long time. What changes that narrative in that historical context is if you see a sustained disruption to oil supply somewhere in the Middle East," he said.

"The focus is now on the conflict's potential blowback against Iran."

Brent oil futures have risen approximately 5% since the weekend, surging to as high as $US89/bbl in intraday trading yesterday and then settling at around $US88/bbl.

"To put that price in context, because we have seen plenty of volatility in oil in the last couple of weeks, the peak in this latest cycle was $97 a barrel in late September, and then it fell last week to a low of $84 a barrel," said Dhar.

"So, we haven't reached the highest point we hit in late September, but we have seen a price reaction, and that's being based around this potential disruption to Iran's oil exports."

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah agrees, the critical macro concern lies with the oil market.

"This increase only partially unwinds the 11% drop in oil prices last week, but there is strong potential for a further rise in prices, although the extent is subject to significant uncertainty,"she said.

Dhar said that if the conflict persists, it could have deeper implications, potentially affecting global inflation.

"Oil impacts energy, it's used widely. If globalisation starts rising as well, then it makes the equation harder for central banks to say that they've reached the top in terms of their rate hike cycle," he said.

"It increases the risk that we may see a few rate rises in central banks around the world if it gets embedded into the economy."

However, Dhar isn't convinced on that point.

"There are two ways to look at higher oil prices and the impact on the economy," he said.

"One is clearly that it increases prices and inflation rises, but  the other is it effectively attacks the household sector, so people need to pay more for fuel and therefore it reduces their discretionary spending. That can mean the economy slows faster."

Looking at it from a national economic perspective, Dhar explained that it won't have an overall negative impact.

"If any economy is most impacted, I would say it's going to be Europe in particular because they are an importer of oil, whereas the US has a sizable increase in oil production," he said.

Assessing the market over the last 24 hours, Dhar noted it has not yet displayed signs of volatility.

"Where the tone of the market has been, if you look at the last 24 hours, equity markets have rallied, the Aussie dollar has increased," he said.

"The market has not seen it in a very negative light; it's trying to process what it all means, but it certainly hasn't priced in a huge amount of negativity in terms of the global economy."

Dhar reinforced that the focus remains on oil prices, and the contagion hasn't spread widely - yet.

"I'd say that reaction for now means that the market is comfortable with the kind of geopolitical issues happening, and they've just kind of put this situation in that bucket," he said.

Looking ahead, Dhar believes Brent will settle in Q4 between US$90 to US$100 a barrel.

"What has changed is just the probability of prices potentially breaching US$100 and staying there. Think of that scenario at about 45%," he said.

Dhar added that there is potential volatility at play, but it is completely reliant on what occurs over the next few weeks.

"The US has stopped short of being very explicit that they have no direct evidence of Iran's involvement," he said.

"That gives some reprieve to the market, but it's just something worth watching because we're still very early days in this whole process."

Read more: BrentVivek DharCommonwealth BankFinancial StandardPrincipal Asset ManagementSeema Shah
