NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

How will members respond to the YFYS test results?

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   4:06PM

Queensland University of Technology senior lecturer Elisabeth Sinnewe says some members may be lulled into a bad choice about superannuation when they read the performance test results.

Sinnewe discussed the behavioural aspects of consumer choices, especially when they receive a letter from their superannuation fund saying it failed a recent performance test.

Whether or not members of failing funds will start switching when they read the letters is a key question for at least 13 funds.

"It seems to me that the way that information is presented on the online [ATO] tool -- and I understand that this is currently still under improvement -- but it might be giving wrong signals to different member segments," she said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

She said while how people will behave is hard to predict, there are definitely "framing issues" around the performance test's outcomes.

"What does it mean to be a higher performing fund, according to the tool? It is basically [its geared] to its higher investment returns and past investment returns and fees, and that might offer some, especially if you look at different age profiles the wrong idea of what product to go with," she said.

Sinnewe said social media conversations about the YFYS performance test and ATO tool suggest members in well performing funds may become disengaged, while those in underperforming funds may be aggressively sought out by funds.

"I feel like if we can take the chatter on the social media platforms as a precursor to what is going to happen next, then if you look at Reddit or any of finfluencers' social media platforms, we see a lot of chatter about these annual performance tests. And especially these behavioural constraints coming out to play," she said.

"So, members who are in the top performing funds...[may] say, 'Oh hang on, I'm in the performing fund, I don't need to do anything, my investments are doing quite well. Even though, if you look at the age and the age bracket...it might be better if you're in a more aggressive growth option."

The other cohort -- members in underperforming funds -- might get solicited by multiple funds.

"Then you get all sorts of people saying, 'Actually, you know, it's two clicks away to move your fund.'"

"So, this to me sends out a strong signal that some of the behavioural aspects that I touched upon are actually playing out right now."

She expects consumers to take the test seriously -- even if they don't understand the methodology -- as the fact that it originates from the government gives it a "strong credibility" signal.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: Elisabeth SinneweQueensland University of Technology
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advice group strengthens leadership team
Baby boomers unprepared for wealth transfer: Australian Unity
Industry fund appoints chief risk officer
Hyperion taps utilities provider for talent

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.