How will members respond to the YFYS test results?

Queensland University of Technology senior lecturer Elisabeth Sinnewe says some members may be lulled into a bad choice about superannuation when they read the performance test results.

Sinnewe discussed the behavioural aspects of consumer choices, especially when they receive a letter from their superannuation fund saying it failed a recent performance test.

Whether or not members of failing funds will start switching when they read the letters is a key question for at least 13 funds.

"It seems to me that the way that information is presented on the online [ATO] tool -- and I understand that this is currently still under improvement -- but it might be giving wrong signals to different member segments," she said.

She said while how people will behave is hard to predict, there are definitely "framing issues" around the performance test's outcomes.

"What does it mean to be a higher performing fund, according to the tool? It is basically [its geared] to its higher investment returns and past investment returns and fees, and that might offer some, especially if you look at different age profiles the wrong idea of what product to go with," she said.

Sinnewe said social media conversations about the YFYS performance test and ATO tool suggest members in well performing funds may become disengaged, while those in underperforming funds may be aggressively sought out by funds.

"I feel like if we can take the chatter on the social media platforms as a precursor to what is going to happen next, then if you look at Reddit or any of finfluencers' social media platforms, we see a lot of chatter about these annual performance tests. And especially these behavioural constraints coming out to play," she said.

"So, members who are in the top performing funds...[may] say, 'Oh hang on, I'm in the performing fund, I don't need to do anything, my investments are doing quite well. Even though, if you look at the age and the age bracket...it might be better if you're in a more aggressive growth option."

The other cohort -- members in underperforming funds -- might get solicited by multiple funds.

"Then you get all sorts of people saying, 'Actually, you know, it's two clicks away to move your fund.'"

"So, this to me sends out a strong signal that some of the behavioural aspects that I touched upon are actually playing out right now."

She expects consumers to take the test seriously -- even if they don't understand the methodology -- as the fact that it originates from the government gives it a "strong credibility" signal.

