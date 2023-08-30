How to warm up for a 50-degree day

Newspaper icon
BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   4:21PM

Institutional investors need to prepare for what would happen when Australia's temperature hits 50 degrees and analyse the impacts on investments and communities.

The impact of a 50-degree day was the subject of a climate risk simulation exercise at the AIST Superannuation Investment Conference 2023

Facilitated by University of Technology Sydney Institute for Sustainable Futures research director Gordon Noble, the climate risk simulation is designed to test how prepared investment strategies are for a specific future scenario of a 50-degree heat wave followed by storm activity and fire across south-east Australia and what it would mean for superannuation funds.

"At the broadest level it is about a shift for a super fund to understand that they're not only decarbonising the portfolios but making sure the assets adapt," Noble said.

"There's a lot of science around this, it's been on the table for some time, and it's about bringing this into the competency conversation. This is about building the depth and breadth of the conversation.

"What we want to get out of this is that climate change is here now, not tomorrow, and therefore you need to think about how you decarbonize and adapt the portfolio at the same time."

Noble noted that globally, the total number of days above 50C averaged 14 times a year between 1980 and 2009, increasing to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019. It is statistically likely that a 50-degree day will occur in Australia.

The simulation outlines the impact of a 50-degree day via four avatars - a construction worker, a farmer, a supermarket manager, and an A&E doctor.

"We wanted a cross section," Noble said.

"Each one is telling a different story. The supermarket manager is telling the story about supply chains. The farmer is telling the story about the impact on fresh fruit and veg and how heat is impacting livestock. The health worker is demonstrating what the science tells us - every degree of temperature increase has an increase in mortality and morbidity."

The outcomes of the panel will be to demonstrate to fund managers and asset owners how to start assessing how climate change will impact on people and planet - and thus assets in portfolios - based on available information.

Noble said the aim is for delegates to have the foundations of how to do their own climate scenario for different areas.

"The idea of a climate scenario is it needs to be plausible, internally consistent and it needs to stretch to test assumptions and test new horizons," he said.

"This is about preparing them for what they need to do from a regulatory perspective and an asset owner perspective."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 ASI Conference. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

Read more: Gordon NobleAIST Superannuation Investment ConferenceASI ConferenceAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesFinancial Standard
