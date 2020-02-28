NEWS
Financial Planning
How to ensure clients will pay higher fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   12:11PM

As the cost of financial advice continues to rise, financial advisers are going to have to make some hard calls when it comes to who they can feasibly continue servicing.

Association of Financial Advisers' general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson says financial advisers need to be prepared to have tough conversations with clients on fees.

At the AFA Roadshow event this week, Anderson outlined the challenges advisers will face during what he referred to as a transition phase.

The banning of agreed value income protection from 1 April 2020, banning of grandfathered commissions from 31 December 2020, new annual renewal obligation starting this year and the completion of FASEA education requirements will all add complications for advisers.

Those clients with less money, who paid the lowest fees, will be the hardest hit by the increasing cost of providing advice.

Anderson provided an example of an advice practice with a range of clients, falling over and under their minimum viable fee.

"All of these reforms are pushing that minimum economically viable level up," Anderson said.

"You're going to need to confront this and ask whether you can serve these clients now that your costs have gone up."

In the example, the minimum viable fee for providing advice, Anderson calculated, will jump from just over $1500 annually to over $2500 annually.

Anderson suggested that rather than terminate clients below the minimum viable fee level, there is a prospect of working out how those clients can continue to be serviced.

He said advisers may need to be prepared to speak with clients and explain that their fees are going to have to increase.

"Let's talk about how we can find savings so you can afford that increased fee," was Anderson's suggestion for how advisers may broach the topic.

"We're hearing that these conversations are happening and they are actually being successful."

Despite the headwinds, Anderson said there was plenty to be positive about in the financial advice industry.

"As I go around the country and talk to advisers one message I get is that they are overloaded with business," Anderson said.

"There is no question that there is a strong demand for advice out there and that is what keeps our hope up."

Read more: Phil AndersonAFA Roadshow
