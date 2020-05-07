How early release impacts the ASX

With more than one million people applying for the government's early release scheme, questions surrounding super fund ownership in equity markets have come to the fore.

The government's scheme will so far put at least a $9 billion strain on Australia's super sector, as members, coming to terms with lost wages and livelihoods, draw down on their retirement savings to weather the economic crisis.

And with super funds needing to generate cash, and fast, questions remain on how this will impact equities markets.

According to research house Rainmaker Information, at the end of 2019, Australia's superannuation funds owned approximately 38% of the ASX (across not for profit, retail and SMSFs), up from 26% a decade ago. Industry funds hold just 8% of the ASX, the research house said.

Rainmaker Information director of research Alex Dunnin believes this is likely still the case following the coronavirus crash.

"Regarding how this may be impacting the situation at the end of March, my view is that given the average super funds' Australian equities option went down 21% in the March quarter compared to the -21% ASX fall (the difference largely due fees), I'd say the equilibrium has been maintained," he said.

According to ASFA, equity market capitalisation on the ASX was $2,118,340 million at the end of December 2019. By the end of March, this had dropped to $1,594,791 million.

For the month of April, the daily number of trades was up 27% on the ASX when compared to the previous quarter, with investors trading $6.8 billion on average every day. In the last four months daily trading has lifted 34%.

It was a volatile month, up 175% compared to April last year.

Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu believes super funds added to the selling pressure in March, raising their cash levels prior to the commencement of the government's early release scheme.

"Since the ERS was first announced in late March, we have certainly seen significant selling pressure across the liquid assets such equities," she said.

"While much of the volume pick up could be panic selling, super funds certainly have added to the pressure.

"We continued to see elevated trading volume in the beginning of April before it tapered off in the following weeks. I believe most of the super funds have raised cash levels post the announcement of ERS in anticipation of the outflow."

Similarly, Willis Towers Watson head of equity research and co-portfolio manager Leslie Mao said Australia's super funds, which traditionally have a much larger proportion of their portfolios in equities compared to their global counterparts, had already started selling.

"Our investment managers have told us they have already seen impacts of super funds selling down equities in the market, and they have used that to buy up those positions," he said.

"But this selling was dwarfed by the strong performance in markets in April."

Over the short term, the government's ERS could impact ASX stock prices, as super funds rush to offload parts of their portfolios to fund redemptions, he said.

"The impact wouldn't be the same across the board, given different super funds would have varying exposures across the market, for example, not every super fund would have significant exposures to small caps," Mao said.

"Some individual stocks may see more impact than others, but it also depends upon how quickly and the volume that you hit the market."

State Street Global Advisors Australian head of investments Jon Shead said any need to raise liquidity would put pressure on asset prices.

"This is a truism that applies regardless of the market - equities, bonds, property and so on - or the management style (active or passive)," he said.

Funds with passive strategies are likely better placed than those with active ones, as they automatically sell a higher dollar value of large, liquid companies, and a lower dollar value of small, less liquid companies, when they raise cash, Shead explained.

Passive or active, Mao argues any sell-off regardless of strategy would create a downward pressure on stock markets. However, markets also rely on other factors to guide performance.

"The market is not influenced by just one factor at one time; you also have to take other factors like economic data, fundamental development and sentiment into consideration," he said.

Super funds typically have a 20-30% exposure to Aussie equities, Liu said, however their allocation to equities in total (inclusive of global equities) would likely sit at 50-60%.

"Super funds invest in many asset classes and many of them have very limited liquidity," Liu said.

"Many of those unlisted assets will take months if not years to unwind and be converted to cash."

The critical focus of super funds is to assess the liquidity needs of its members and plan for such when making asset allocation decisions, she said.

But who could have planned for a global pandemic?

"The unexpected COVID-19 crisis plus the government's announcement of ERS have severely affected this liquidity planning process and caused many smaller funds to sell their most liquid asset class, which is equity, to raise cash levels quickly," Liu said.

"Unfortunate timing of such liquidation in equities has exacerbated the extent of the market fall, as there were very few buyers present at the time which then triggered more panic selling."

Collins St Value Fund founder, managing director and portfolio manager Michael Goldberg said super funds would be feeling the heat.

"When there is net inflows and you have a little bit of redemption, that's not a problem because you can fund the redemptions from the inflows," he said.

"But if you have enough outflows like we have now with the government's early release scheme where people can draw on their super funds - all of a sudden those super funds will actually go to market and sell stock to fund those redemptions, which will push those prices lower, potentially considerably lower."

Australia's biggest listed companies would be fine, he said, as they are very liquid, however, smaller companies in the index could suffer.

"As you creep outside the top 20, and certainly outside the top 50, you could see some of those companies really having a tough time in finding people to buy the stock that funds are selling," Goldberg said.

"There will be some companies in the ASX 200 that can't handle the volume that's being pushed through due to redemptions, and that could cause some seriously uncomfortable positions for some of these businesses and their management.

"There's so much money in there right now that if you get any kind of unwinding, it could get very ugly, very quickly."

But not everyone agrees, with Dunnin arguing there is no need for panic.

"It appears - so far at least - that the amount of payments super funds are being asked to redeem are lower than anticipated. So maybe the amount of liquidity will be less than first thought," he said.

"But let's wait and see. What the COVID-19 Financial Crisis has taught us in superannuation is that jumping at shadows is not a smart thing to do."

