NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
How advice can conquer stigma
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAY 2020   12:41PM

Hostplus' head of advice and financial planning believes providing modules of the comprehensive financial advice model might help to reduce stigmas which stop people from getting help with their finances.

Appearing as part of an online panel discussing how to solve the unmet advice gap for the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees Conference of Major Super Funds, Hostplus head of advice and financial planning Maurizio Lombardi pointed out many super fund members still don't access advice because it makes them feel incapable of organising their own finances.

"People are still not comfortable talking about their finances," Lombardi told the panel.

"And I think that is a big barrier to people seeking advice. People see it in some ways as a defeat that they need help.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"I think there has to be a way that perhaps by saying 'You're not defeated by working out a way that we can better utilise your money so you can achieve your goals', I think that would go a long way to getting people more interested in seeking advice."

Lombardi said financial advice posed an interring dynamic, in that people seeking professional advice in other areas of their life don't see it as a defeat. But when they seek financial advice, they do.

"I can't think of anything at the moment where people have to go seek professional advice in other formats and see that as a defeat. As 'me being not capable of doing it myself,'" he said.

"Whereas with finance, there's still an element of that."

In order to remove that barrier, Lombardi believes consideration should be given to how advice can be modularised so that super fund members in particular can access parts of the advice experience while not facing "the deep end" of the comprehensive experience, which lays bare the entire reality of a members financial situation.

"I think if we can simplify and de-stigmatise that, and there's going to be element of having to change the process because going through a full comprehensive advice process doesn't make it easy to de-stigmatise that because you are going to be thrown in the deep end," he said.

"Maybe modularising these areas would be a start in the right direction.

"Members want help and in essence that might be something as simple as budgeting or what social services are available. They don't come to these appointments saying 'Okay well look at my entire situation and help me solve for all of it'".

Lombardi said there is "definitely an element" of super fund members that want comprehensive advice, but to solve the unmet advice gap, there has to be some thought around how to modularise advice.

"Modularise them in a way to say 'Okay let's just focus on your cash flow', or 'Let's just focus on your insurance needs,'" Lombardi said.

Current regulation stands in the way of implementing this kind of solution, he said, but while it isn't impossible, doing so would blur the lines between advice, and education and literacy.

Read more: Financial adviceFinancial planningHostplusModulariseAustralian Institute of Superannuation Trustees Conference of Major Super FundsMaurizio Lombardi
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Few funds immune to ERS
Early release applications top $9bn
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
Darwinian time for super
Best MySuper products revealed
LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets
Link feels impact of COVID-19
Early release of super numbers revealed
APRA releases latest ERS data
ME Bank pays industry funds no dividends
Editor's Choice
How advice can conquer stigma
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:41PM
Hostplus' head of advice and financial planning believes providing modules of the comprehensive financial advice model might help to reduce stigmas which stop people from getting help with their finances.
COVID-19 recovery plans must heed climate science
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
A global network of companies, including ASX-listed Australian Ethical, is urging governments to pay heed to climate science in their COVID-19 recovery plans.
Saxo Markets launches investment loyalty scheme
ALLY SELBY  |   12:16PM
The multi-asset trading and investment specialist has launched a loyalty program that offers investors rewards for trading across asset classes, including CFDs, FX, stocks and bonds.
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
ALLY SELBY  |   12:10PM
Government stimulus packages and lender deferrals may have softened the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic but with end dates in sight, UBS has warned of an impending fiscal cliff.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6LDmETFB