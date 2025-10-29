Newspaper icon
Housing Australia Future Fund under audit

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   11:19AM

The government's Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) is being audited by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO), Auditor-General Caralee McLiesh has confirmed in a letter to Senator Andrew Bragg.

In addition, McLiesh said the ANAO is also assessing Treasury's "effectiveness" at designing and establishing the fund.

"A performance audit of the design and delivery of the Housing Australia Future Fund is currently underway and is expected to table in Parliament in June 2026," McLiesh said.

"The objective of the audit is to assess the effectiveness of the Department of the Treasury's design and delivery of the HAFF. The ANAO will examine if Treasury effectively designed the HAFF and if it established effective delivery arrangements."

McLiesh said the audit was launched in response to requests from Bragg. She said after considering the matters he raised, she determined the audit "remains appropriate".

McLiesh said the ANAO will be assessing the HAFF from both a performance audit and financial statements audit perspective.

In his request for the audit, Bragg raised concerns over media reports that some HAFF payments for the building on new homes were estimated to be triple that of original estimates.

"I believe it is appropriate that you exercise your powers under section 11 of the Auditor-General Act 1997 and conduct a performance audit of the expansion of the HAFF availability payments to ensure the efficient and prudent use of taxpayer funds in the interests of transparency and accountability," Bragg wrote to the Auditor-General on October 10.

The HAFF has faced a lot of scrutiny since it was announced by Treasury in November 2023.

It was established with an initial capital contribution of $10 billion and aimed to support the delivery 20,000 new social and 20,000 new affordable homes over the scope of five years from 2024.

After completing two funding rounds, HAFF confirmed in July 2025 that contracts have been signed to support the establishment of 18,650 social and affordable homes, yet there is no confirmation that any homes have been built.

In February 2024, Cbus, CareSuper, Hostplus, Rest and IFM Investors announced they would be working together to deploy capital through HAFF.

"Through an IFM-managed investment structure, the funds will seek to support applicants in the first round of the HAFF program, by providing long-term debt to Community Housing Providers," IFM said at the time.

"This is an important component of the third-party capital required to achieve the Commonwealth Government's goal of delivering 40,000 new social and affordable rental homes in the HAFF's first five years."

Meanwhile, the Housing Industry Association (HIA) welcomed the announcement of the audit but cautioned that the review should not delay or derail the task of increasing Australia's housing supply, HIA managing director Jocelyn Martin said.

"The audit by the ANAO is a necessary step to ensure the fund is operating effectively and delivering value for taxpayers but Australia cannot afford to lose momentum on building new homes. Oversight and transparency are essential, but the audit must not become another hurdle in getting homes built," Martin said.

"HIA members continue to report that navigating the HAFF has been difficult, with overly complex processes and limited clarity about funding pathways. We know from our members that dealing with the HAFF can be challenging. The process is complicated, the timelines are slow, and it's not always clear how projects can move forward.

"If the audit identifies problems, they should absolutely be fixed. But it's critical this process doesn't stall the progress already being made."

Read more: Housing Australia Future FundTreasuryAuditor-GeneralAustralian National Audit OfficeAndrew BraggCaralee McLieshCareSuperCbusHostplusIFM Investors
