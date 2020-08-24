Hostplus ups income protection premiums by 73%

The $45 billion industry fund for hospitality, sport and tourism has increased optional insurance premiums for some members by up to 73.7%.

Non-default salary continuance insurance premiums for Hostplus members will increase from 1 October 2020. Salary continuance will also be renamed income protection at the start of October.

The biggest increase will hit those with non-default salary continuance policies with a 'to age 65' benefit period - these premiums will increase by 73.7%.

Non-default salary continuance premium rates for a two year benefit period will increase by 22.3%.

Hostplus said in a significant event notice to members that the changes to premiums were necessary because the Putting Members Interests First and Protecting Your Super reforms had reduced the number of members with insurance.

"The introduction of these reforms has resulted in a significant decrease in the number of members covered by our group insurance policy," the fund said.

"Considering the reforms, changes to membership demographics and an increase in disability claim volumes, we have had to increase the cost of our non-default Salary Continuance insurance."

Death and total and permanent disability premiums did not change.

Hostplus' group insurer is MetLife and the super fund had an arrangement that includes a Premium Adjustment Mechanism. It utilised this mechanism in setting the premium rates that will apply from October.

"The use of this payment has enabled us to maintain the current death and TPD premium rates and limit the increases to the non-default salary continuance premiums as much as possible," it said.

The fund will also introduce a Salary Continuance five-year benefit period from October 1.

There was also a significant change for members in the Hostplus Choiceplus investment option. This option allows direct investments in companies in the S&P/ASX300 index, ETFs and LICs. It's offered as part of the existing investment menu.

Hostplus introduced some new terms and conditions which allow the fund to sell out of investments that Choiceplus members hold if those investments sit outside the list of available investments or the maximum investment threshold.

"Hostplus retains the right at its discretion to redeem an investment and credit the proceeds to your transaction account and you will be taken to have given us a standing instruction to do so in these circumstances," the new clause reads.

"Such decisions will not be made lightly and will be made in accordance with our trustee responsibility of acting in the best interests of Hostplus members. We will try to contact you prior to selling any of your holdings in Choiceplus."

Hostplus said in a statement: "These changes are broadly in line with recent competitor and market changes and will impact about 3% of Hostplus' members."

Hostplus group executive, member experience Paul Watson said that in the context of the current environment and challenging group life and income protection market, the renewed three year guarantee broadly represented a good outcome for the fund's 1.2 million members and has been secured at a time when a number of other funds and their insurers have had to increase insurance premiums or are likely to do so in the near future.