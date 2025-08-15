Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Hostplus unveils new Lifecycle option, changes fees

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 15 AUG 2025   12:01PM

Hostplus has renamed its Life investment option to Lifecycle and switched up the design of the option by reducing the life-stages from four to three.

Under the new design, the three life-stages will be 'grow', 'maintain' and 'protect' and milestone ages where members will be automatically switched to lower-risk options have been extended by 10 years.

"This means over your lifetime, you'll now have more exposure to growth assets like Australian and International shares and property and infrastructure," Hostplus said.

"Our modelling shows this could lead to a higher balance at retirement and a higher income during retirement. The new design has been carefully developed to support stronger long-term results for most members."

Investment fees for some members will be higher in certain life-stages as more of their super is invested in growth assets such as property and infrastructure, which are more expensive to manage however provide more diversification, Hostplus said.

"While there may be some changes to investment risk and fees depending on your age, the overall aim is to help you grow your super more effectively over time," it said.

Members under 40 will not experience any change to how they are invested, those aged 40-49 will pay lower fees when they are moved into the Growth option, and members aged 50-59 and 60+ will move into higher-cost options with more growth exposure and higher investment risk.

Those aged under 40 will see investment fees remain at 0.93%, while those under 50 will see fees drop from 1.10% to 0.93%.

Those aged 50-59 will see fees rise from 0.86% to 1.10%, and those aged 60 and over will see fees rise from 0.76% to 0.86%.

Members will be automatically moved to the new design on September 30 and invested into the option relevant for their life-stage.

"Compared with the current design, the new design aims to improve retirement balances and reduce risk near retirement," Hostplus said.

Read more: Hostplus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper's Chun honoured by FEAL
Octopus awarded $1bn mandate
Hostplus closes two investment options
Most Hostplus options achieve double-digit returns
Hostplus extends MetLife partnership
Super funds' private market assets grow to $400bn
Super funds to take stock of information security controls
Industry funds feast, retail funds snack, corporate funds freefall
Super funds back $9.6bn homegrown platform
Vanguard Super leads in organic growth: KPMG

Editor's Choice

WAM eyes Platinum LIC

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) is making a play to be the investment manager of a Platinum Asset Management listed investment company, offering a non-binding, indicative proposal.

PE firm sells CyberCX to Accenture

KARREN VERGARA
Accenture will acquire trans-Tasman cyber security firm CyberCX from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation

MATTHEW WAI
Iress is strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), welcoming an inaugural chief AI officer.

Hostplus unveils new Lifecycle option, changes fees

ELIZA BAVIN
Hostplus has introduced a new design for the Hostplus Life investment option, renaming it Lifecycle and changing investment fees and risk profiles.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media