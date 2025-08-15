Hostplus unveils new Lifecycle option, changes fees

Hostplus has renamed its Life investment option to Lifecycle and switched up the design of the option by reducing the life-stages from four to three.

Under the new design, the three life-stages will be 'grow', 'maintain' and 'protect' and milestone ages where members will be automatically switched to lower-risk options have been extended by 10 years.

"This means over your lifetime, you'll now have more exposure to growth assets like Australian and International shares and property and infrastructure," Hostplus said.

"Our modelling shows this could lead to a higher balance at retirement and a higher income during retirement. The new design has been carefully developed to support stronger long-term results for most members."

Investment fees for some members will be higher in certain life-stages as more of their super is invested in growth assets such as property and infrastructure, which are more expensive to manage however provide more diversification, Hostplus said.

"While there may be some changes to investment risk and fees depending on your age, the overall aim is to help you grow your super more effectively over time," it said.

Members under 40 will not experience any change to how they are invested, those aged 40-49 will pay lower fees when they are moved into the Growth option, and members aged 50-59 and 60+ will move into higher-cost options with more growth exposure and higher investment risk.

Those aged under 40 will see investment fees remain at 0.93%, while those under 50 will see fees drop from 1.10% to 0.93%.

Those aged 50-59 will see fees rise from 0.86% to 1.10%, and those aged 60 and over will see fees rise from 0.76% to 0.86%.

Members will be automatically moved to the new design on September 30 and invested into the option relevant for their life-stage.

"Compared with the current design, the new design aims to improve retirement balances and reduce risk near retirement," Hostplus said.