Hostplus tops up mandate, returns 8% to members

Hostplus invested an additional $100 million in venture capital projects, while also confirming it returned 8% to members in its MySuper Balanced option.

The fund invested a further $100 million with IP Group Australia, via its joint fund. To date, Hostplus has contributed a total of $310 million to the IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund.

IP Group said the extra money will bolster investment in companies specialising in areas including clean energy, the decarbonisation of transportation and industrial processes, healthcare and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The fund will continue its current mandate with an increased focus on university spin outs from its IP Group's university partners in Australia and New Zealand, alongside select opportunities from IP Group's global portfolio, it added.

So far, the fund has invested in several companies including Hysata, a firm developing a new type of highly efficient hydrogen electrolyser that will deliver low-cost green hydrogen. It's also invested in AMSL Aero a developer of vertical take-off and landing aircraft; Canopus Networks, which applies machine learning to understand and analyse traffic flows in telecommunications networks; and Additive Assurance, a developer of quality assurance technology for metal additive manufacturing.

IP Group chief investment officer Alistair McCreadie said the commitment from Hostplus will support investment in companies that have the potential to drive environmental and social change.

"The IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund continues to demonstrate the investment opportunity of deep technology rooted in Australian university research," he said.

The mandate boost comes as the fund confirmed an 8% return was generated for MySuper accumulation members, while pension members fared slightly better with a return of 8.95%.

While it was one of the few funds to see a positive return in FY22, this year its accumulation default comes in behind the likes of AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, Brighter Super, and Cbus.

However, the default option has achieved returns of 10% over three years, 8.55% over seven years, 8.93% over 10 years and 8.19% over 20 years, Hostplus noted.

When looking at what drove returns, Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia reiterated the sentiment of most super funds.

"The FY23 performances across the industry relate, in their entirety, to the proportion of equities in a portfolio," he said.

"But we never invest for one year - we consider the prevailing conditions, and then we invest patiently for the long-term. That is evident in our track record."

The performance of equities is reflected in the return of the fund's Indexed Balanced option, which came in at 12.34%. The Indexed Balanced option for pension members returned 13.84%.

"Hostplus' strong returns included low valuations for the fund's private equity and tech, despite strong returns in both the domestic and global listed markets for tech stocks," Sicilia said.

"While commercial office space experienced a downturn, other non-office property sub-sectors, such as industrial property, hospitality property and medical offices, have been growth sectors and are experiencing strong rental growth.

"Our exposure to these non-office property assets, representing over 70% of our total property portfolio, has minimised the impact of falls in office valuations on our property portfolio returns."

Hostplus' property option returned -0.42% for FY23, its worst result for the year.