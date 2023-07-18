Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Hostplus tops up mandate, returns 8% to members

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUL 2023   12:36PM

Hostplus invested an additional $100 million in venture capital projects, while also confirming it returned 8% to members in its MySuper Balanced option.

The fund invested a further $100 million with IP Group Australia, via its joint fund. To date, Hostplus has contributed a total of $310 million to the IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund.

IP Group said the extra money will bolster investment in companies specialising in areas including clean energy, the decarbonisation of transportation and industrial processes, healthcare and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The fund will continue its current mandate with an increased focus on university spin outs from its IP Group's university partners in Australia and New Zealand, alongside select opportunities from IP Group's global portfolio, it added.

So far, the fund has invested in several companies including Hysata, a firm developing a new type of highly efficient hydrogen electrolyser that will deliver low-cost green hydrogen. It's also invested in AMSL Aero a developer of vertical take-off and landing aircraft; Canopus Networks, which applies machine learning to understand and analyse traffic flows in telecommunications networks; and Additive Assurance, a developer of quality assurance technology for metal additive manufacturing.

IP Group chief investment officer Alistair McCreadie said the commitment from Hostplus will support investment in companies that have the potential to drive environmental and social change.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"The IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund continues to demonstrate the investment opportunity of deep technology rooted in Australian university research," he said.

The mandate boost comes as the fund confirmed an 8% return was generated for MySuper accumulation members, while pension members fared slightly better with a return of 8.95%.

While it was one of the few funds to see a positive return in FY22, this year its accumulation default comes in behind the likes of AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, Brighter Super, and Cbus.

However, the default option has achieved returns of 10% over three years, 8.55% over seven years, 8.93% over 10 years and 8.19% over 20 years, Hostplus noted.

When looking at what drove returns, Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia reiterated the sentiment of most super funds.

"The FY23 performances across the industry relate, in their entirety, to the proportion of equities in a portfolio," he said.

"But we never invest for one year - we consider the prevailing conditions, and then we invest patiently for the long-term. That is evident in our track record."

The performance of equities is reflected in the return of the fund's Indexed Balanced option, which came in at 12.34%. The Indexed Balanced option for pension members returned 13.84%.

"Hostplus' strong returns included low valuations for the fund's private equity and tech, despite strong returns in both the domestic and global listed markets for tech stocks," Sicilia said.

"While commercial office space experienced a downturn, other non-office property sub-sectors, such as industrial property, hospitality property and medical offices, have been growth sectors and are experiencing strong rental growth.

"Our exposure to these non-office property assets, representing over 70% of our total property portfolio, has minimised the impact of falls in office valuations on our property portfolio returns."

Hostplus' property option returned -0.42% for FY23, its worst result for the year.

Read more: IP Group Hostplus Innovation FundMySuper BalancedAdditive AssuranceAlistair McCreadieAMSL AeroAustralian Retirement TrustAustralianSuperAware SuperBrighter SuperCanopus NetworksCbusHysataIP Group AustraliaSam Sicilia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retirees to own 55% of all super come 2032: Rainmaker
HESTA generates 9.59% investment return
MySuper products bounce back: Data
Super funds embrace offshore investment, internal teams
Acting retirement lead appointed at Australian Retirement Trust
Aware Super invests in renewable data centre platform
Brighter Super sees double-digit returns
Aware Super returns 10.7% for FY23
AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23
ART delivers 10% for members

Editor's Choice

Pinnacle makes senior hire for American distribution

CHLOE WALKER
In a newly created role, Pinnacle Investment Management Group (Pinnacle) has appointed Michael Putica as managing director, Americas.

Hostplus tops up mandate, returns 8% to members

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Hostplus invested an additional $100 million in venture capital projects, while also confirming it returned 8% to members in its MySuper Balanced option.

TelstraSuper MySuper delivers 9.34%

KARREN VERGARA
Buoyed by the local and global share markets and defying periods of volatility, TelstraSuper's MySuper Balanced option delivered 9.34% in the 2023 financial year.

Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN
Monochrome Asset Management, via its responsible entity Vasco Trustees, has lodged an updated application for its Bitcoin ETF with the ASX.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.