Hostplus tops super ranks to March

With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

This same Hostplus option ranks fifth over three years to March 31.

Coming in second was Christian Super - My Ethical Super at 11.2%, followed closely by Mine Super - High Growth at 10.4%.

This is a marked improvement for the Christian Super product which, over the last 10 years, has placed 16th at best. Meanwhile, the Mine Super option has ranked in the top three over the last three and five years.

Rounding out the top five is Australian Catholic and Retirement Fund, returning 10.1%, and TelstraSuper Corporate Plus - MySuper Growth with 9.8%.

At the bottom of the table was Australian Ethical Super Employer - Balanced (Accumulation) returning 5.8%, as well as Prime Super (Prime Division) - MySuper at 5.9%, and BUSSQ MySuper - Balanced Growth at 6.0%.

The median return for the 12-month period was 7.8%.