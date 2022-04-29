Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Hostplus, Statewide Super finalise merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 APR 2022   12:42PM

With its merger with Statewide Super now complete, Hostplus says it is on track to hit $100 billion next year.

Hostplus now has $81 billion in funds under management and is home to 1.5 million members after merging with Statewide. This places them in the top five funds by membership and top 10 by FUM.

In the past two years, the fund's FUM has grown by close to 60% and its membership is up 22%. With another merger with the $6 billion Maritime Super expected to occur in early 2023 and continued organic growth, Hostplus chief executive David Elia expects to hit $100 billion in 2023.

He also said the continued plans for growth and increased scale position the fund well for enhanced member benefits.

This latest merger, Elia said, was "a merger in the truest sense of the word" and also saw 98% of Statewide's employees transition to Hostplus alongside its members.

With the merger, Hostplus adds 122,744 members in South Australia and 10,630 in the Northern Territory, including from the local government and public sectors.

It also includes several defined benefit members, with Elia commenting: "This positions the fund well for future mergers. The ability to service defined benefit members will further broaden our appeal and suitability as a merger partner and I am confident this will contribute to our ongoing growth as a fund."

Elia also acknowledged outgoing Statewide Super chief executive Tony D'Alessandro and its board, including independent chair Ken Williams.

