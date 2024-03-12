Hostplus rejects anti-competitive behaviour claims

Hostplus rejects claims it is promoting anti-competitive behaviour in attempting to ban human resources technology platforms from offering employees choice of superannuation funds at the onboarding process.

Employment Hero chief executive Ben Thompson is accusing Hostplus of asking the government to pass such laws, saying a "Bill of Attainder against Employment Hero is because they will benefit from less choice and less competition".

"Hostplus don't want this to happen because they're afraid their members might choose another fund. They benefit from inertia and apathy so they want to maximise it," Thompson wrote on LinkedIn.

"What Hostplus is doing is bad for its members, it's bad for business and it's anti-competitive. It must be stopped. I will continue fighting to deliver exactly this, especially when I see anti-competitive behaviour."

Hostplus said in a statement to Financial Standard that it "has not advocated for a ban on workforce management platforms and any suggestion otherwise is false".

However, in its submission to the Securing Australians' Superannuation consultation, Hostplus is pushing the federal government to impose a "blanket ban" on what it calls Workforce Management Platforms (WMP) operators "advertising, promoting or else favouring superannuation products as part of a choice framework".

The consultation, which wrapped up on 3 November 2023, proposes employers pay staff super entitlements on the same day they pay salary and wages effective from 1 July 2026.

Hostplus pointed out that the "proliferation of WMPs" possess "dark pattern design features" that encourage employees to choose a super fund from a limited cohort that often have undisclosed commercial arrangements with the owner of the software platform.

"Failing to appropriately inform employees of the full suite of options available to them, which critically includes the option to remain stapled to their existing fund," Hostplus wrote.

Thompson rebuffed this, writing in a statement to Financial Standard that "employees can easily access any eligible super fund in Australia while onboarding to a job via Employment Hero by using the ATO Super Fund Lookup API which is seamlessly integrated into our onboarding workflow".

"Ninety percent of employees onboarded via Employment Hero either select an existing fund or their employer's default fund. We always encourage employees to consider their personal circumstances, including fees charged, performance versus other funds, the ease of consolidation, insurance coverage offered, and that super comparison tools exist," he wrote.

Employment Hero has 150,000 small-to-medium enterprise clients employing 1.5 million.

Ironically, Hostplus, which is an avid investor in start-ups and venture capital, has a stake in Employment Hero.

Hostplus is also worried that WMPs will negatively influence employees post-onboarding.

"There is a risk that WMPs may seek to advertise superannuation products once an employee has already been onboarded - for example, to prompt an employee to switch to a "featured" fund in order to make use of certain services on the platform," it said.

A Hostplus spokesperson explained that the "submission aimed to address a specific aspect of workforce management platforms relating to the employees' selection of super fund. Specifically, the practice of platforms limiting super fund choice within the platform to those that have undisclosed commercial arrangements with the platform owner."

Zero fees

Hostplus also highlighted in its submission that WMPs often have undisclosed commercial arrangements with the super funds they present to employees.

To promote transparency and ensure that employees can make informed decisions based on proper facts, Hostplus suggested that "WMPs should be required to prominently disclose any private commercial sponsorship or partnership arrangements they have in place with superannuation funds".

Thompson confirmed "we don't charge employers or employees".

"Member acquisition costs are paid by the super fund administrator. Funds likely pass this cost onto members, which is why it's crucially important for us to create more innovative and cost-effective ways for funds to find, engage and retain members, so they can drive down their administration fees and return more profit for members," he wrote.

He also pointed out that Hostplus misled the government in its submission, which stated that Employment Hero does not have appropriate AFSL arrangements despite knowing that it does.

In its response to the consultation, Rest also called for a ban on commercial arrangements for advertising during the onboarding process.

However, Rest said it is "important to distinguish that a ban on the promotion of superannuation products during onboarding should not prevent employers from providing factual information about their default fund to employees".

"Rest therefore recommends that any ban on advertising during the onboarding process be limited to situations where superannuation funds enter commercial terms with onboarding software providers, beyond just providing information," it said.

Meanwhile, UniSuper in its submission wrote that new employees should be able to actively choose a fund, including choosing a default fund, during onboarding.

"If a member doesn't have the ability - or knowledge of the ability - to choose the default fund, they may miss out on the ability to access important insurance benefits under automatic acceptance with no-underwriting provision," the submission read.

In a follow-up post on LinkedIn, Thompson called out Hostplus' $30 million sports advertising, throwing a challenge to chief executive David Elia.

"Rather than asking the government to shut us down I'm offering Hostplus $1 million of free advertising on Employment Hero. Once it's spent, we can compare advertising attribution performance between Employment Hero and all your sports sponsorships," Thompson wrote.

"If Employment Hero performs best then you pay for the advertising and stop trying to shut us down. If sports advertising is proven to outperform Employment Hero then it will cost us $1 million. Are you up for the challenge David Elia? I think you owe it to your members."

In an update this afternoon, Thompson took to LinkedIn to share Hostplus sent a letter to an Employment Hero investor in an attempt to "strong arm one of Hostplus' VC partners into silencing and firing me for standing up to their campaign against choice" and have "threatened to report me and our business to the regulators - for being too "erratic" and essentially, for not respecting Hostplus' [authority]."