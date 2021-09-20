Hostplus grilled on common ownership, collusion

Hostplus was grilled about its relationship with IFM Investors at a parliamentary hearing that sought to uncover any evidence of collusion and anti-competitiveness.

MP Tim Wilson, who chaired the Standing Committee on Economics hearing on common ownership and capital concentration this morning, asked three Hostplus executives about any "pseudo-laundering" taking place between the fund and IFM, a vehicle set up by super funds to invest on their behalf.

"Now, I'm not suggesting anything illegal, but merely that money's coming from a particular fund with the objective of buying an asset, but it's not being revealed [and] who the investor is," Wilson said.

After discussions with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission at a separate hearing recently, Wilson said many issues were raised such as "the veil of corporate secrecy" and capital collusion was taking place.

"You're saying that Hostplus has no example of that, where they've engaged in that type of activity?," Wilson asked chief investment officer Sam Sicilia.

"Absolutely, and nor are we in the business of hiding behind IFM for assets that we own. I mean, there are disclosure obligations, and they were about to be tightened even further; you could have a chapter and verse - 100% of our assets etc.," Sicilia said.

Hostplus has 16 mandates awarded to external managers; all its investment function is outsourced.

Hostplus has several mandates with IFM, being in Aussie equities; a passive strategy; a socially responsible investment and a small-cap strategy. The most recent mandate awarded to IFM is a quantitative strategy, which is both an active and passive strategy to investing in the top 50 Australian stocks, deputy chief investment officer Greg Clark said.

Chief executive David Elia said IFM was set up so super funds could pay less fees.

"We certainly believe that we could deliver better investment outcomes for our members, and IFM has achieved that across the board. [IFM] is a pioneer investor in areas such as infrastructure, this certainly one of Australia's largest infrastructure players but also globally are considered to be certainly a top tier global infrastructure manage," he said.

MP Daniel Mulino said while it appears super funds may not be directly engaging in collusion, he asked if incentive structures such as the remuneration of executives exists so as toto reduce competition.

"No," Elia said.