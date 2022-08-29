Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Hostplus expands Industry Fund Services mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 29 AUG 2022   10:49AM

Following a review, Hostplus has retained Industry Fund Services (IFS) as its financial advice provider ahead of expanding its intra-fund and personal advice services.

Hostplus is planning to roll out an updated financial advice and literacy model, including expanded intra-fund and comprehensive advice solutions and a range of new services to meet the growing needs of its broadening membership. These services will be delivered digitally, over the phone, and face-to-face, Hostplus said.

IFS is also tasked with selecting and assembling a team of vendors and subject matter experts to help deliver the new model.

The expanded advice model is designed to benefit members' financial interests and wellbeing, especially in retirement, Hostplus group executive, member experience Paul Watson said.

"The fund's decision to appoint IFS as its preferred financial advice and education services partner is another win for our members. Following an extensive vendor selection process, we chose IFS as our partner to continue to deliver this important service to our members, given its thorough and applied knowledge of Hostplus' advice model," Watson said.

"IFS also has well-considered and applied risk and compliance competencies, and its shared vision and support for many of our key strategic advice objectives will assist in delivering on Hostplus' future state requirements."

Also commenting, IFS executive manager, advice solutions Adrian Gervasoni said: "For the last couple of years, we've been increasingly focused on encouraging and supporting industry funds to take a more human-centred design approach to their advice models," Gervasoni said.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be selected as Hostplus' partner to bring its next-generation advice model to life."

