Hostplus exec jumps to First State

Hostplus' executive manager, client relationships and business growth has departed the fund to take up a new position at First State Super.

Hostplus confirmed that Helen Wood, executive manager, client relationships and business growth has recently left the fund.

Wood will begin a new position as regional manager at First State Super effective July 2020.

Wood joined Hostplus in 2014, initially as NSW state manager, before being appointed head of region in 2015 and was subsequently appointed executive manager, client relationships in mid-2017.

Prior to joining Hostplus Wood spent five years at Commonwealth Bank, working as corporate benefits manager, northern region and corporate benefits client relations and strategy manager.

She has also held roles at Asteron and Plum.

In confirming the departure, Hostplus' group executive, member experience Paul Watson thanked Wood for her contribution during her time with the fund.

"Throughout her time at Hostplus, Helen made a valued contribution to the fund's retention and growth strategy and execution efforts, which included her securing, strengthening and maintaining many key business relationships over the past five and a half years," Watson said.

"While we are sad to see Helen leave, we appreciate and respect that Helen has sought fresh challenges and opportunities, which involves a new regional management role with NSW public sector fund, First State Super. We wish Helen every success in her future endeavours".

Hostplus said it is reviewing requirements relating to the key client relationships role which, in the interim, will be managed by the fund's executive manager, strategic partnerships Arthur Antonellos.

Antonellos has been with Hostplus for over 19 years, working as executive manager, client services and sales, and executive manager strategic partnerships.