Superannuation

Hostplus closes two investment options

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUL 2025   12:12PM

Hostplus said it plans to shutter two investment options, effective 30 September 2025.

The $128 billion super fund will close the International Shares - Emerging Markets and the International Shares (Hedged) - Indexed options.

Hostplus said it is closing the options due to lack of member demand.

"We regularly review our investment options to make sure they're working in our members' best interests. A recent review showed that member take-up for these two options has been low and the alternate options share many of the same characteristics as the options being closed," Hostplus said.

"Closing these options will help us manage overall costs for our members and will simplify the range of products members can choose from."

Members who still hold those options will see their investments move into alternate, similar options.

Those in the International Shares - Emerging Markets option will be moved to the International Shares option. Those in the International Shares (Hedged) - Indexed option will be moved into the International Shares - Indexed option.

"These alternate options offer the closest match to the closing options, with similar characteristics such as investment objectives, investment fees and costs, asset class exposure, level of investment risk and minimum suggested investment time frame," Hostplus said.

"You can still access Emerging Markets through our International Shares option, which currently invests about 27% in these markets and can go as high as 40%."

Since inception, the International Shares - Emerging Markets option returned 4.35% and International Shares (Hedged) - Indexed returned 9.84% to 30 June 2024.

For the alternate options, International Shares has returned 9.19% and International Shares - Indexed has returned 12.16%, to 30 June 2024.

In FY25, the Hostplus Balanced (MySuper) option returned 10.81% to members, while the Indexed Balance option turned in 12.02%.

Members who are invested in the two options set to close can switch out any time before September 26, or, alternatively, they can stay invested until they close on September 30 and be moved automatically to the alternate options selected by Hostplus.

"Hostplus offers a range of investment options to suit different goals and risk appetites. If the alternate option we've selected isn't quite right for you, you're welcome to choose another that better aligns with your preferences," Hostplus told members.

Read more: Hostplus
