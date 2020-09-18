NEWS
Superannuation
Hostplus can't be killed: Sicilia
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 SEP 2020   12:33PM

Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia has firmly rebutted speculation that COVID-19 and the early release of super scheme could have caused a liquidity crisis, detailing a series of extreme events that wouldn't "kill the fund".

"There was never going to be a liquidity problem," Sicilia said.

He slammed media speculation on Hostplus' liquidity position after the hospitality and tourism industries were hit hard by COVID-19 and the fund had almost $2 billion in early release requests.

Sicilia shared Hostplus' stress-testing scenarios for adverse events that require liquidity.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"These are five scenarios that we apply cumulatively... and the question is does the fund survive?" Sicilia said.

The first of those scenarios was 10% of the fund being redeemed or 30% of the fund being redeemed in one year. The scenario asked whether the fund could recover within the following seven years.

The second scenario adds to scenario one and assumes the fund has zero returns for the entire seven-year period.

The third scenario builds on the first two, adding that members do not contribute for the entire seven years.

"Say SG is switched off or there's a pandemic and your industry stops working for the entire seven-year period," Sicilia said.

"For Hostplus either a 10% or 30% redemption and zero returns over a whole seven-year period and zero member contributions over the seven-year period does not kill the fund. Things aren't looking great and the SAA is out of shape, but at no point is this a terminal event."

For a fourth scenario, Sicilia added to the last three that all the fund's commitments were immediately called and there were no distributions from assets for seven years. He said Hostplus would survive that scenario too.

In the final scenario, the redemptions of either 10% or 30% continue each year rather than stopping in the first year and all the other events also occur.

"We're looking precarious with the cumulative effect of all five of those scenarios but we're still alive even after the fifth scenario," Sicilia said.

Sicilia was speaking alongside Frontier Advisors director of consulting Kim Bowater at the ASI 2020 virtual conference in a panel hosted by Northern Trust head of quantitative research and client solutions ANZ Scott Bennett.

Later in the conversation, he said Hostplus was more worried about the shape of its portfolio and preserving investment integrity rather than the automatic process of early release.

"Frankly, early release isn't an investment matter. You come up with the cash and it's handled by someone else," Sicilia said.

"It's never a good idea to try and solve a generic problem in the middle of a crisis."

Asked whether Hostplus would have a bigger allocation to cash after COVID-19, Sicilia said Hostplus could not invest with 0% returns in cash and fulfil its purpose of giving members a comfortable retirement balance. He said it was "non-negotiable" that Hostplus would stay the course of its investment strategy.

"The only benefit to having cash is the flexibility it affords if some unlisted asset comes along," Sicilia said.

Read more: HostplusSam SiciliaANZ Scott BennettFrontier AdvisorsKim BowaterNorthern Trust
