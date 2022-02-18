NEWS
Superannuation

Hostplus and Maritime Super explore merger

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 FEB 2022   9:00AM

Hostplus and Maritime Super have signed a memorandum of understanding, entering into merger discussions.

The funds have an existing partnership, Maritime Super entered into a strategic outsourcing arrangement by moving the management of its investment assets to Hostplus' Pooled Superannuation Trust in April 2021.

Maritime Super said it had been seeking a merger partner, undertaking a competitive assessment of funds it could merge with.

If due diligence is successfully completed the funds' trustees will sign a successor fund transfer deed and prepare a transition plan which would target Hostplus' and Maritime Super's merger in early 2023. The successor fund transfer would see Maritime Super folded into Hostplus.

"We're delighted to be extending our strategic investment relationship with Maritime Super to now work towards a merger of our funds," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for our expanded membership, including delivering one of the lowest admin fees of all MySuper funds, market-leading default investment outcomes - especially from our MySuper Balanced option which is ranked number one for investment performance over seven, 10, 15 and 20 years - and other benefits of scale."

Maritime Super chief executive Peter Robertson commented: "We see our already established relationship and the fundamental alignment between our funds - from our similar industry fund values to our dedication and passion for our members, employers, staff and stakeholders - as providing an excellent foundation for a successful merger partnership."

Hostplus has $74 billion in member retirement savings and was traditionally the fund for the hospitality sector. It now has a diverse membership, with more than 50% of members working outside the industries it traditionally catered to.

Maritime Super has approximately $6 billion in member funds and is the industry fund for the maritime industry.

Maritime Super was among the 13 funds to fail the Your Future, Your Super performance test.

Maritime Super Hostplus David Elia Peter Robertson
Latest News
