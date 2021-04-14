NEWS
Insurance
Honan launches reinsurance offering
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 APR 2021   11:45AM

Honan has announced it will enter the reinsurance market through the launch of Honan Re.

Honan Re commenced operations in April 2021, based in Singapore and headed by Honan Asia managing director Eliza White.

It will offer facultative reinsurance solutions to Honan's existing insurance partners.

"We're very proud of the reinsurance offering as it deepens and broadens the group's capabilities and further enhances Honan's reputation as an industry leader," Honan Insurance Group executive chair Damien Honan said.

"The establishment of Honan Re has also been a personal goal of mine, to build a reinsurance team to support the wider Honan group since we commenced operations in Singapore in 2012."

Honan is the only Australian broking house to offer reinsurance solutions. Honan chief executive Andrew Fluitsma said the current market conditions presented an opportune moment to launch the reinsurance offering.

"The addition of a reinsurance offering reflects Honan's attitude of constantly pushing the envelope to develop and deliver leading edge solutions," Fluitsma said.

"It's also a testament to the efforts of our incredible team and the success we're building throughout the region."

Singapore was selected as the location for the launch of Honan Re due to its reputation as the insurance hub of Asia Pacific and what the company described as a strategic geographical position in relation to the Asian, Australian, European and North American markets.

White, who will be heading up Honan Re, hinted that she plans to hit the ground running post-launch.

"The launch of Honan Re demonstrates our ability to innovate and offer clients coverage that meets their changing circumstances and challenges," she said.

"We will quickly bring together experienced reinsurance minds and utilize latest technology and robust analytics to address the insurance needs of our partners."

Read more: Honan ReHonan AsiaAndrew FluitsmaEliza WhiteDamien HonanHonan Insurance Group
VIEW COMMENTS
