Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

HNWIs wealth reaches unprecedented levels

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024   12:26PM

The Capgemini Research Institute's World Wealth Report 2024, released today, shows high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their wealth hit unprecedented levels in 2023, driven by a rebound in the global economic outlook.

According to the report, global HNWI wealth grew by 4.7% in 2023, reaching $86.8 trillion. Additionally, the HNWI population increased by 5.1% to 22.8 million worldwide, continuing to expand despite market volatility. This growth reverses the previous year's decline, putting HNWI trends back on an upward trajectory.

In 2023, North America saw the strongest HNWI recovery globally, with wealth and population increasing by 7.2% and 7.1%, respectively. The report attributes this momentum to solid economic resilience, easing inflationary pressures, and a robust rally in the US equity market. While this trend continues in most regions, the Asia-Pacific HNWI segment experienced more modest growth, with wealth and population rising by 4.2% and 4.8%, respectively.

As the growth of HNWIs continues, asset allocations are transitioning from wealth preservation to growth. Early 2024 data shows a normalisation of cash holdings to 25% of portfolio totals, a significant decrease from the multi-decade high of 34% in January 2023.

The report highlighted that two out of three HNWIs plan to increase their investments in private equity during 2024, aiming to capitalise on potential future growth opportunities.

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), the most concentrated group among the wealthy, hold over 34% of total HNWI wealth but constitute just over 1% of the total HNWI population. It's projected that over the next two decades, ageing generations will transfer more than $80 trillion, spurring demand for both financial services (such as investment management and tax planning) and non-financial services (including philanthropy, concierge services, passion investments, and networking opportunities).

The report also indicated that 78% of UHNWIs view value-added services as essential, and over 77% rely on their wealth management firms for support with inter-generational wealth transfer. However, as HNWIs seek more tailored guidance, 65% express concerns about the lack of personalised advice suited to their evolving financial situations.

Read more: HNWIWealthCapgemini Research Institute
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brookfield Oaktree to further democratise alternatives in Australia
KKR forms exclusive partnership with Capital Group
Family offices up active management, eye generative AI: UBS
Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms
How young Australians are missing out on better super returns
'Critical shortcomings' demand urgent action from trustees: APRA
Netwealth to distribute private markets offering
BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform
Munich Re targets AMP over alleged reinsurance misconduct

Editor's Choice

NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer

ELIZA BAVIN
The acting chief investment officer has worked with the super fund since 2009.

BlackRock to launch new ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock Australia announced it will launch a new emerging markets ex China ETF later this month.

Future Fund, QIC finalise new deal

ANDREW MCKEAN
Future Fund and QIC reached a deal for an interest in the EastLink toll road network sold by New Zealand Superannuation Fund and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, advised by its investment advisor Nuveen Infrastructure.

Count names brand, experiences head

KARREN VERGARA
Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach