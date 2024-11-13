Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

HNWIs demand alternatives, platforms lack access

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:24PM

As high-net-worth (HNW) investors increasingly demand alternative assets, platforms are failing to facilitate access to these opportunities, according to Praemium.

Nearly one third of HNW investors want to diversify into alternatives but their platforms make it difficult to do so, a survey conducted by CoreData and Praemium between August and September found.

Nearly one third (30%) of financial advisers focused on wealthy clients found it difficult to access alternatives via their primary investment platform. Nearly 10% described it as "impossible."

HNW-focused advisers on average have 9% of portfolios invested in alternatives, which Praemium found was more than double the allocation of adviser groups focused on less wealthy clients.

"The wealthier the client, the higher the allocation to alternative assets. Advisers managing client portfolios north of $20 million typically have an average 14% of portfolios in alternatives," Praemium chief strategy officer Denis Orrock said.

Some 69% of HNW-focused advisers see alternatives as key in meeting client demands in the future.

This is behind exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which 79% of wealthy investors plan to allocate to in the future. They also see themselves investing more in ESG-related products (33%) and structured products (30%).

Advisers who serve clients outside this cohort also expect ETFs (75%) to be a dominant feature in their portfolios, followed by ESG-related products (36%), alternatives (34%), and structured products (22%).

"In 2024, HNW-focused advisers are showing a clear preference for platforms that offer a wider range of investment options - especially those that allow access to non-custodial assets," Orrock said.

"With 28% of HNW-focused advisers already using non-custodial assets (versus just 11% for advisers focused further down the wealth spectrum) it's likely platforms that are more flexible around asset choice - whilst providing exceptional administrative capability - will continue to grow their share of the HNW advice market."

Read more: PraemiumDenis OrrockCoreData
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Praemium FUA up 33% to $60bn
Praemium unveils Spectrum for HNWs
Former industry fund chief in new role
Rising HNW numbers fuel need for specialist advice
Praemium revenue grows to $85m
SSGA expands risk-based ETF model portfolios
Iress breach extends to OneVue business
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
Advisers urged to capitalise on HNW interest in alternatives
Praemium loses $700m due to adviser transitions

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach