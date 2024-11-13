HNWIs demand alternatives, platforms lack access

As high-net-worth (HNW) investors increasingly demand alternative assets, platforms are failing to facilitate access to these opportunities, according to Praemium.

Nearly one third of HNW investors want to diversify into alternatives but their platforms make it difficult to do so, a survey conducted by CoreData and Praemium between August and September found.

Nearly one third (30%) of financial advisers focused on wealthy clients found it difficult to access alternatives via their primary investment platform. Nearly 10% described it as "impossible."

HNW-focused advisers on average have 9% of portfolios invested in alternatives, which Praemium found was more than double the allocation of adviser groups focused on less wealthy clients.

"The wealthier the client, the higher the allocation to alternative assets. Advisers managing client portfolios north of $20 million typically have an average 14% of portfolios in alternatives," Praemium chief strategy officer Denis Orrock said.

Some 69% of HNW-focused advisers see alternatives as key in meeting client demands in the future.

This is behind exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which 79% of wealthy investors plan to allocate to in the future. They also see themselves investing more in ESG-related products (33%) and structured products (30%).

Advisers who serve clients outside this cohort also expect ETFs (75%) to be a dominant feature in their portfolios, followed by ESG-related products (36%), alternatives (34%), and structured products (22%).

"In 2024, HNW-focused advisers are showing a clear preference for platforms that offer a wider range of investment options - especially those that allow access to non-custodial assets," Orrock said.

"With 28% of HNW-focused advisers already using non-custodial assets (versus just 11% for advisers focused further down the wealth spectrum) it's likely platforms that are more flexible around asset choice - whilst providing exceptional administrative capability - will continue to grow their share of the HNW advice market."