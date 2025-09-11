HMC Digital Infrastructure appoints new senior executive

HMC Digital Infrastructure (HMC) has appointed Michael Juniper as a new senior executive on the board of HMC Digital Infrastructure, and a director of the DigiCo platform.

Juniper brings over two decades of experience in digital infrastructure, including nine years as a founding executive at AirTrunk.

During his role as executive director, Juniper lead the Australian and APAC regional data centre platform, and the expansion of the business into major Asian markets, including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Prior to his position at AirTrunk, Juniper also held senior leadership roles at Metronode where he led commercial growth, enterprise and government contract wins, and operational performance.

In his new role at HMC, Juniper will focus on strengthening DigiCo's operational, leasing and development capabilities and support the platforms growth across national and international markets.

He will join the board prior to the upcoming 2025 AGM in November, where he will then stand for election by DGT securityholders.

HMC Capital chief executive and managing director David Di Pilla said: "HMC Digital Infrastructure has appointed Michael Juniper as a new senior executive on the board of HMC Digital Infrastructure as well as director of the DigiCo platform."

Juniper described the role as energising and said he looks forward to making DigiCo a major market leader.

"With the rapid emergence of AI intensifying global power requirements, I look forward to helping DigiCo pursue carbon-neutral pathways, deploy advanced power strategies, and invest in innovations in cooling, energy management and construction practises," he said.

"By combining operational excellence with forward-looking sustainability and the ability to deliver at scale, we aim to position DigiCo as a partner of choice for technology platforms worldwide while creating enduring value for investors."