HMC Capital sees AUM soar 47%

HMC Capital has reported a 47% increase to assets under management (AUM) in FY25 to $18.7 billion.

HMC said FY25 marked a record financial performance for the group with pre-tax operating earnings of $224.6 million - up 74% from FY24.

HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said it was a "landmark year" for the group.

"This growth highlights the scalability of our business model and the strength of our diversified platform spanning real estate, private equity, private credit, digital infrastructure and energy transition," Di Pilla said.

"Each of these verticals is now generating meaningful earnings while also providing strong optionality for future expansion."

Di Pilla also highlighted the group's private equity HMCCP Fund I which delivered a 43.6% net return over the financial year and generated a 30% return since inception.

"Private equity achieved outsized returns, underpinned by disciplined capital allocation, while our private credit platform expanded by over 20% as we built scale and broadened institutional relationships," he said.

"In real estate, we progressed multiple unlisted fund initiatives and advanced our development pipeline, while continuing to enhance tenant and capital partner relationships across our portfolio."

Looking ahead, HMC said FY26 pre-tax earnings are expected to be more influenced by organic growth in recurring funds management earnings from established divisions, including a 15% uptick in real estate fund management EBITDA growth, a 20% rise in private credit funds management EBITDA growth and a normalised fund performance in private equity with a target of 15%.

"We have focused on operationalising each of our verticals to ensure they are positioned for sustainable long-term growth. This has included building out leadership teams, strengthening governance frameworks, and investing in new talent and capabilities across digital infrastructure, energy transition real estate and private credit," Di Pilla said.

"These initiatives ensure that each platform can scale independently while continuing to benefit from the shares resources, balance sheet strength and capital relationships of the broader HMC group."