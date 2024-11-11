HMC Capital makes $400m acquisition

HMC Capital will acquire iseek, a leading Australian co-location data centre operating platform, for $400 million.

HMC said the acquisition is consistent with its recently announced strategy to establish a Global Digital Infrastructure Platform (DigiCo).

HMC has now secured $2.5 billion of strategic operating assets in Australia and is in exclusive due diligence on an additional $1.6 billion of data centre assets located in North America.

These acquisitions will seed an ASX-listed DigiCo Infrastructure REIT 2 with $4 billion or more of AUM.

The fresh acquisition will be made through $150 million in upfront cash and $250 million of scrip in the DigiCo REIT IPO, which major shareholders and founders have agreed to escrow the majority of until release of the FY25 and FY26 results.

"iseek is a leading colocation data centre platform with a high quality and diverse customer base across government, hyperscale and enterprise customers. This acquisition is also highly complementary to our recent acquisition of Global Switch Australia with a number of benefits including enhanced geographic and customer diversification," HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said.

"The DigiCo platform will have over 100 dedicated people across iseek, Global Switch Australia and StratCap, and represents the beginning of our strategy to build a world-class operating platform providing investors with exposure to institutional grade digital infrastructure assets in both Australia and North America."

iseek chief executive Scott Hicks, and founder and executive director Jason Gomersall, said they are excited to be partnering with HMC's DigiCo platform.

"A significant portion of the acquisition proceeds will be taken in scrip in the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT IPO which is a testament to our strong conviction in the REIT's investment strategy and growth runway," they said.