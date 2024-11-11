Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

HMC Capital makes $400m acquisition

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 11 NOV 2024   12:23PM

HMC Capital will acquire iseek, a leading Australian co-location data centre operating platform, for $400 million.

HMC said the acquisition is consistent with its recently announced strategy to establish a Global Digital Infrastructure Platform (DigiCo).

HMC has now secured $2.5 billion of strategic operating assets in Australia and is in exclusive due diligence on an additional $1.6 billion of data centre assets located in North America.

These acquisitions will seed an ASX-listed DigiCo Infrastructure REIT 2 with $4 billion or more of AUM.

The fresh acquisition will be made through $150 million in upfront cash and $250 million of scrip in the DigiCo REIT IPO, which major shareholders and founders have agreed to escrow the majority of until release of the FY25 and FY26 results.

"iseek is a leading colocation data centre platform with a high quality and diverse customer base across government, hyperscale and enterprise customers. This acquisition is also highly complementary to our recent acquisition of Global Switch Australia with a number of benefits including enhanced geographic and customer diversification," HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said.

"The DigiCo platform will have over 100 dedicated people across iseek, Global Switch Australia and StratCap, and represents the beginning of our strategy to build a world-class operating platform providing investors with exposure to institutional grade digital infrastructure assets in both Australia and North America."

iseek chief executive Scott Hicks, and founder and executive director Jason Gomersall, said they are excited to be partnering with HMC's DigiCo platform.

"A significant portion of the acquisition proceeds will be taken in scrip in the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT IPO which is a testament to our strong conviction in the REIT's investment strategy and growth runway," they said.

Read more: iseekHMC CapitalDigiCo Infrastructure REITDavid Di PillaGlobal Digital Infrastructure PlatformJason GomersallScott Hicks
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HMC Capital makes $2bn acquisition
Payton Capital eyes 'extensive growth', hires four
VFMC fills new head of asset classes role
HMC Capital sees earnings soar 57%
HMC Capital announces new $50m investment
HMC Capital scoops up Payton Capital
HMC Capital acquires asset manager
Perpetual adds director, institutional business
HMC Capital reaches first close on fund
HMC Capital adds director, institutional capital

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach