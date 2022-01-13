HLB Mann Judd appoints new directors

Advisory and accounting association, HLB Mann Judd, has announced the appointment of two directors within its corporate and audit services and business advisory divisions.

Perth based audit manager David Healy has been promoted to director within the firm's corporate and audit services division, and Ryan Kim has been appointed director within the Brisbane firm's business advisory team.

Healy audits several West Australian-based listed and large private companies across a range of industries including resources, manufacturing, finance, technology, and building and construction.

He has previously held management accounting roles with the Commonwealth Bank and Rio Tinto Dampier Salt, and currently sits on the Perth firm's Mining Resources Industry Focus Group.

Kim's client base includes high net-worth individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and global companies operating across borders.

Prior to joining HLB Mann Judd in November 2021, Kim was a director of business advisory services and head of Asia desk at a mid-tier Brisbane accounting firm.

Commenting on the appointments, HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association chair Tony Fittler said the decision reflects the organisation's ability to attract and retain high-calibre, skilled personnel.

"Part of our values is encouraging and supporting staff to excel personally and also as part of their respective teams," Fittler said.

"We foster valued and trustworthy relationships with our clients, and the appointment of both David and Ryan as directors will see these relationships strengthened further."

He said both have the knowledge and skills to continue supporting clients in a challenging economic environment.

"David has been with the firm for a number of years and his promotion to director is testament to his hard work and commitment over a sustained period of time," Fittler said.

"Ryan has recently joined the Brisbane firm, reflecting the opportunities and growth expected in the Queensland market for 2022 and beyond."