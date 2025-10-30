Hiring blitz continues at Ascalon

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   2:26PM

Ascalon Capital has appointed an industry heavyweight to oversee business partnerships, marking the latest addition to the firm's senior leadership team.

In his new role, Guy Ballard will oversee platform and fund relationships, distribution, practice management and implementation teams, and the corporate advisory function. These areas that underpin Ascalon's collaborative model and its work with advice businesses, asset managers and platforms

Ballard brings more than 25 years of experience leading distribution and strategic growth initiatives within the investment management industry.

He has held senior roles at Prodigy Investment Partners, BT and MLC, and served as head of sales at Ellerston Capital

He also founded GDB Capital, advising Alceon, Fortlake Asset Management and Tactical Global Management on business strategy and commercial execution.

Ascalon Capital chief executive Aubrey Roga said the appointment reflects both the firm's continued growth and its focus on a differentiated approach in a rapidly shifting market.

"The wealth and investment sectors are evolving quickly. Traditional product-led models are giving way to partnership-driven ones that combine capability, insight and execution. Guy's experience and leadership align perfectly with that shift and with Ascalon's purpose - to help our clients grow with precision and purpose," Roga said.

He added that Ascalon's model is deliberately designed to bridge institutional discipline with practical commercial support.

"Ascalon's next phase of growth is about scale and partnership - and Guy's track record speaks directly to both. His appointment strengthens our ability to help clients turn strategy into momentum."

The appointment follows a series of senior hires as Ascalon builds out its consulting capabilities to meet the changing needs of advisers, asset managers and investors.

