Insurance

Higher premiums a problem, not a trend: AFA

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   4:15PM

The increase in life insurance premiums over the last few years are a problem that needs to be fixed rather than recognising it as a trend, according to AIA's chief executive.

Speaking on a panel at the Association of Financial Advisers national conference AIA chief executive Damien Mu said calling it a trend sets the wrong expectation.

"We do know that we have a problem when it comes to the growth of our market, the growth of our industry and when it comes to advisers and customers getting the appropriate protection needs being met," Mu said.

"Volatility in premiums has not been our friend across the Australian market and it's caused significant concern. AIA has seen its premiums go up and year on year we've had to support advisers and we acknowledge the burden that has."

Mu acknowledged that income protection (IP) premiums will continue to increase and AIA is closing that book.

"As you know, AIA launched its new retail IP core product about 12 months early to start to test the market and understand what were going to be some of the challenges. We are hoping that will solve a number of sustainability issues of the current product," he said.

"But the current existing product, when it becomes a closed pool, is going to deteriorate."

TAL chief executive Brett Clark shared similar views and said there has been no joy for anyone with premium increases.

"It erodes confidence in the most important stakeholder in our industry and that is that customers," he said.

"I think that ultimately it erodes confidence in the advice process as well because customers are asking 'hang on, well I bought this product three or four years ago and now I'm seeing these sort of price rises'. It is a poor outcome."

Clark referred to increased claims experience and lower interest rates as the biggest influences on higher premiums.

"I think the intervention that APRA has made and the changes that industry are making as a result are sorely needed and frankly, long overdue," Clark said.

"Now's the time we all must collectively come together to get this right because income protection insurance or disability income insurance in particular is that is the core risk management tool consumers use to protect their most important asset - their ability to earn an income. We have to get this right for them."

Read more: AIABrett ClarkAPRAAssociation of Financial AdvisersDamien Mu
