Family Office

High value investors playing it safe: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023   12:25PM

Defined as the top 10% of investors by wealth and trading volume, high value investors (HVIs) have shifted their appetites when it comes to financial risk, according to the ASX Australian Investor Study 2023.

While the report noted an even distribution of HVI risk appetite, there has been significant movements since 2020, with more HVIs now preferring guaranteed returns. In 2020, just 9% stated this but this year that number has jumped to 26%. Meanwhile, just 48% are in favour of riskier returns compared to 66%.

Given the volatility of the market, this is a common trend across other segments in this study.

HVIs are now in line with non-HVIs when considering potential returns and risks making investment decisions. However, they are less focused on the fees or costs associated with investing and their personal circumstances, and instead are more likely to consider the need for diversification in their portfolios as well as the past performance of managers, tax effectiveness, and ethical/ESG factors.

"This suggests HVIs have a considered investment plan and strategy in place to achieve specific purposes - and they stick to this plan," it said.

Given their high volumes of holdings across a wide range of investment products, HVIs are the best diversified of all investor segments, with 85% of HVIs claiming to have diversified portfolios. The average number of products held is 6.4, compared with 2.3 for non-HVIs.

They are also more actively engaged with their portfolios - around 50% check them at least once a day compared to 18% of non-HVIs.

HVIs are also more likely to use paid sources of information.

"There's far less emphasis on personal connections, and more on independent information from financial industry professionals such as online broker sites, paid subscription investing websites and third-party research reports," it said.

"Company information such as annual reports and product disclosure statements also feature strongly."

The study, conducted in November last year on behalf of the ASX by Investment Trends, is based on an in-depth survey of a nationally representative sample of 5519 Australian adults.

