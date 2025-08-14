High-risk super options pay off: Morningstar

Superannuation funds delivered strong performance in Q2 2025, particularly among higher-risk options, according to Morningstar's inaugural Superannuation 360 Quarterly report.

The report found that Aggressive and Growth peer group averages led the way, returning 5.78% and 4.68% respectively, as equity markets rebounded sharply.

The Balanced and Flexible peer group averages also posted solid gains, while Moderate and Conservative peer averages highlighted more modest but steady returns.

Morningstar director of manager research Matt Olsen said this highlights the benefits of long-term diversification.

"The quarter results highlight the benefits of long-term asset allocation and the responsiveness of superannuation portfolios to global market movements," Olsen said.

"Despite a soft first quarter, year-to-date returns are now firmly positive across all risk profiles."

The report also found cumulative flows into sustainable super options remains a fraction of the $157.3 billion directed toward non-sustainable peers.

"This divergence reflects not only broader market caution but also the cyclicality of thematic investing," the report said.

In the sustainable strategies, Australian Ethical Balanced Super ($2.07 billion) and UniSuper Sustainable High Growth Super ($1.4 billion) posted the strongest three-year net inflows, underlining long-term confidence in values-aligned strategies.

Options like Australian Ethical Defensive and Conservative delivered short-term resilience (three-month net flows of $27 million and $16 million respectively), as members rotate into lower-risk, ESG-aligned vehicles amid macro volatility.

"The relative softer flows into sustainable options are not a rejection of ESG but perhaps a recalibration," Olsen said.

"As regulatory focus and member expectations continue to evolve, funds with transparent, outcomes-focused ESG approaches are best placed to recover inflows and build on long-term thematic momentum."